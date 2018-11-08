Black Friday 2018 smart home deals: Bargains on Echo Dot, Google Home Hub, Facebook Portal, Apple HomePod and more

November is a time of tradition: colder weather, football, turkey feasts with friends and family -- and, of course, scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals.
Sure enough, here you are! And, presuming it's deals on smart home gadgets that you're after, you've come to the right place. They've been some of the hottest Black Friday sellers in recent years, especially now that big names like Amazon and Google are essentially all-in on the connected home. Expect more of the same in 2018, with lots of deals on Alexa and Google Assistant gadgets, smart thermostats from names like Nest and Ecobee, connected lighting kits, video doorbells, app-enabled robot vacuums... you name it.
To that end, here's a running list of all the upcoming deals we've spotted thus far. We've gotten a good look at the smart home deals we should expect to see from Amazon and Target, but we're sure to see savings at outlets such as Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, and more in the coming days, too. As soon as we see anything, we'll update this page, so keep it bookmarked.
And remember the usual caveats: Most of the deals won't actually be live until Black Friday, Nov. 23, and CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Got it? Good. Now let's get to the deals.
Save $30
Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $69Ian Knighton/CNET
Amazon's fleet of Alexa-enabled smart speakers goes on sale starting Thanksgiving Day, and that includes a $30 discount on Alexa's flagship, the second-gen Amazon Echo. That discount brings the price down to $69, more than $100 less than the original Echo originally sold for. That price looks like it'll be available elsewhere, too, including at Target and at Best Buy.
Save $26
Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $24Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Amazon has a relatively aggressive discount in store for the new, third-gen Echo Dot, too. At just $24, you'll be able to get it for more than half off (and a dollar cheaper than its rival, the Google Home Mini, which I'm sure is just a coincidence). And yep, like a lot of these Echo deals, you'll find the same price at major retailers like Target and Best Buy.
Save $10
Amazon Echo Dot (second-gen) for $20Ian Knighton/CNET
Amazon already cut the price of the last-gen Echo Dot down to $30 when the new one came out last month, but the company is marking it down by another $10 for Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down to $20. I don't know why you wouldn't just pay the extra $4 for this year's model, which offers a noticeable uptick in sound quality, but hey, maybe you're just going to connect the thing to an external audio setup anyway. In that case, this might be the deal for you.
Expect to see this deal elsewhere, as well. For instance, it'll be available at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) at 5PM.
Save $50
Amazon Echo Show (second-gen) for $180Tyler Lizenby/CNET
If you'd like an Alexa device that comes with a touchscreen, then the second-gen Echo Show is your newest option. You can save $50 on it on Black Friday. Best Buy will have the same deal available starting at 5PM on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22).
Save $40
Amazon Echo Spot for $90Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Another Alexa touchscreen option: the semispherical Amazon Echo Spot, which might rightly claim to be the smartest ever alarm clock. You can score it for $90 on Black Friday, a savings of $40. Best Buy is offering the same deal starting Thanksgiving Day.
Save $40
Amazon Echo Plus (second-gen) for $110Chris Monroe/CNET
Also $40 off: the just-released, second-gen Amazon Echo Plus, which you'll be able to get for $110 for Black Friday. It takes the Echo and adds a slight improvement in sound quality, plus a built-in temperature sensor and a Zigbee radio that can connect directly with things like smart lights and smart locks. Amazon will even throw in a free Philips Hue White LED with purchase. Starting Thanksgiving Day, look for the same deal --free bulb included -- at Best Buy, as well.
Save $20
Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo deviceRy Crist/CNET
Picking up a new Echo Dot, or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like they'll be offering the same deal.
Save $60
Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100
It usually sells for $160, but starting Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will sell you Anova's Wi-Fi-equipped sous vide circulator for $100. It's a great way to cook meats to the exact temp of your choosing, and the Wi-Fi lets you monitor the cook remotely on your phone, even if you aren't at home.
Save $100
Apple HomePod Smart Speaker for $250Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Here's a rare discount on the Siri-powered Apple HomePod, available at Best Buy in either white or space grey for $250, a savings of $100. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5PM.
Save $51
Blink XT 1-Camera Security System for $79Blink
Heads up: Unlike the Echo gadgets, this deal on the Amazon-owned Blink XT security camera actually goes live the day before Thanksgiving. It's a wireless, weatherproof smart home camera with night vision, motion detection, free cloud storage, Alexa compatibility (duh) and two-year battery life -- you'll be able to score one for $79, which is a savings of more than $50. And, if you'd rather get a couple of the things, Amazon is also offering a three-camera Blink XT system for $230, which is $90 less than you'd usually pay.
Save $20
Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60
Chamberlain's MyQ Garage controller lets you open or close your garage from your phone, and it works with a bunch of popular smart home platforms. On Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will offer it for $60, saving you $20.
Save $50
Facebook Portal (10-inch) for $150James Martin/CNET
It's brand-spankin' new, but the Facebook Portal video chatting hub is getting a Black Friday discount at Best Buy that starts at 5PM on Thanksgiving Day. You'll be able to get the smaller, 10-inch version for $50 off.
Save $50
Google Home Hub for $99Chris Monroe/CNET
It's only been out for less than a month, but that didn't stop Google from discounting its new voice-activated touchscreen by fifty bucks for Black Friday. Small but mighty, the Home Hub's Google Assistant smarts are a great fit for your kitchen countertop, and you'll be able to score one for just $99 at Target on Black Friday, or from Walmart, Best Buy or Lowe's starting Thanksgiving Day. No matter where you get it, that's $80 less than what you'll pay on Black Friday for its rival, the Amazon Echo Show.
Save $30
Google Home Mini and C by GE Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $25Chris Monroe/CNET
The Google Home Mini smart speaker will be available for $25 on Black Friday at outlets like Target, but the best deal we've seen comes from Lowe's, where the same $25 will get you the Home Mini packaged with a free C by GE Bluetooth smart bulb. This combo is designed to work right out of the box, so as soon as you screw the bulb in and turn it on, it'll automatically pair with the Google Assistant for voice controls.
Save $25
Google Home Mini smart speaker for $25James Martin/CNET
Like Target, Walmart is offering the Google Home Mini on its own for half off starting Thanksgiving Day. It doesn't come with a free bulb so it's not quite as good a deal as you'll find at Lowe's, but Walmart does have the new aqua-colored version as an exclusive, which is why I'm giving it a separate mention here.
Save $29
Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle for $45Walmart
As an exclusive deal, Walmart is also offering the Google Home Mini packaged with a Chromecast media streamer for $45 total, which is about thirty bucks off the combo's usual price. These two are a good pair -- plug the Chromecast into your TV and you'll be able to tell the Home Mini things like, "OK Google, play The Great British Baking Show on Netflix," plus other nifty tricks.
Save $131
Google Home Mini and 30-piece Tasty Cookware Set for $99
Another Walmart exclusive bundle: the Google Home Mini packaged with a 30-piece cookware set from Tasty that includes ceramic, non-stick pots, skillets and frying pans in red, copper or blue, all for just $99. The combo usually retails for $230, so this might be worth it for the cookware alone.
Save $50
Google Home for $79Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Prefer a smart speaker with a little more oomph? The full-size Google Home gets a Black Friday deal, too, with a $50 discount bringing the price down to $79. Best Buy's offering the same deal starting Thanksgiving Day.
Save $150
iRobot Roomba 890 for $350iRobot
Target has a bunch of vacuums and robot vacuums marked down for Black Friday, but the biggest discount we're seeing is the $150 you can save on an app-enabled Roomba 890. That discount brings the price down to $350, which is about as low as we've ever seen a current-gen smart Roomba sell for.
Save $100
iRobot Roomba 675 for $200
You can get a smart Roomba for even less by going with an earlier-gen model. Best Buy will offer the app-enabled Roomba 675 for $200 starting on Thanksgiving, which saves you $100 off of the retail price.
Save $100
Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99Chris Monroe/CNET
We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by a hundred bucks for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $99. That's the same price as the Black Friday deal on the smaller, less expensive Google Home Hub. Best of all, the deal is already live online, so you can buy it right now if you're itching to get your shopping started.
Save $20
Lifx Multicolor Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $40Chris Monroe/CNET
Starting Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will offer both the standard-sized and floodlight versions of the current-gen Lifx LED for $40 each, a savings of $20 per bulb. That's a good price on good smart bulbs that are brighter than Philips Hue.
Save $70
Nest Cam Indoor for $129Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Nest's lineup of smart security cameras are all pretty solid picks, but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, you'll be able to score a pretty sizable $70 discount on the original Nest Cam Indoor at Target this Black Friday, bringing the cost down to $129. It's not the newest model, but it's still a worthy pick, especially at this price. And by the way, if you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you'll find the same deal available at Lowe's Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.
Save $50
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor for $149Chris Monroe/CNET
Prefer Nest's current-gen, outdoor camera? The rugged, weather-proof Nest Cam IQ Outdoor typically sells for a steep $199, but you'll be able to pick it up for $50 off at Lowe's from Nov. 22 through Nov 28.
Save $70
Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Here's a terrific deal on Nest's excellent video doorbell, which our camera and doorbell pro Megan Wollerton called "the smartest video doorbell available today." $70 off is about as much as a discount as we've ever seen on it -- look for the deal at Lowe's starting on Nov. 22.
Save $70
Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Nest's smart thermostat is basically an icon of the smart home at this point. If you've been holding out for the right price to make the upgrade in your own smart home, then perhaps this $70 Black Friday discount from Target will do the trick. And yep, Lowe's will have the same deal starting on Nov. 22.
Save $30
Nest Thermostat E for $139Chris Monroe/CNET
It isn't discounted by quite as much, but the plastic-bodied Nest Thermostat E costs less than the stainless steel Nest to begin with, and it's just as smart.
Save $20
Nest Protect Smoke Detector for $99Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It's not the biggest doorbuster I've ever seen (especially for a piece of tech that's been out for a few years now), but hey, here's Nest's smart smoke detector marked down by $20.
Save $100
Netgear Arlo 3-Camera Starter Kit for $199Joshua Goldman/CNET
Netgear's battery-powered Arlo security cameras are a popular pick for home security, and Walmart's offering a good Black Friday deal on a first-gen, 3-camera starter kit that'll save you a hundred bucks. Like the rest of Walmart's offerings, you'll find it available starting at 6PM on Thanksgiving Day.
Save $220
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580Chris Monroe/CNET
Meanwhile, Best Buy has the newer version of the Arlo cameras available in a 4-camera starter kit for $580. That sounds like a lot, but this kit usually sells for $800. And this is one of Best Buy's earlybird deals, so it's already available online if you're ready to pull the trigger now.
Save $70
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Remote for $120
This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch when you aren't using it, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge that needs to stay plugged into your router in order to control the lights from your phone or sync them with Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant. It usually costs $190, but Best Buy has it available as an early Black Friday special that you can buy right now for $120. That's a terrific deal -- $120 is $30 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs.
Save $30
Philips Hue Lightstrips for $60Colin West McDonald/CNET
If you've already got a Hue Bridge and just want to expand your system, these Hue Lightstrips look great beneath cabinets and behind TVs, and $60 is about as low as they ever sell for. Like the other Hue deal above, this one is available online from Best Buy right now.
Save $10
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Right now, Best Buy is also selling individual Hue bulbs for $40 each, a savings of $10.
Save $10
Philips Hue White LED 4-pack for $40Amazon
If you don't care about the colors and just want to fill out your home with automatable white light, this 4-pack of plain, vanilla Philips Hue White bulbs is just $40 at Best Buy, and available for purchase online right now. Usually sells for $50, which is already a pretty good deal.
Free $50 gift card
Buy a Philips Hue 4-Bulb White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit, get a free $50 Target gift card
It isn't marked down, but if you buy a four-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit from Target this Black Friday, the retailer will throw in a free $50 gift card. If you were so inclined, you could turn around and use that card to pick up a bonus bulb for your new setup.
Save $50
Ring Floodlight Cam for $199Ring Floodlight Cam
Looking for a smart security light to hang above your garage? You could do a lot worse than this floodlight from Ring, which packs a built-in night vision camera and motion sensor, plus the ability to customize those motion alerts using "activity zones" within the camera's field of view. Look for a $50 discount on it at Lowe's between Nov. 22 and Nov. 25.
Save $110
Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $140Chris Monroe/CNET
Here's a heck of a deal that appears to be live already on the Best Buy website: The Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a new, third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for a total of $140. The Ring on its own usually sells for $200, so this is a particularly good value if you've been itching for an upgrade at your front door.
Save $20
Sengled Element 3-Bulb Starter Kit for $30Sengled
If you're looking for a good deal on smart bulbs, you might consider jumping on this Sengled Element starter kit, which will be available at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day (No. 22) for just $30. With 3 bulbs and the Zigbee hub that controls them, that's cheaper than the 2-bulb starter kit usually sells for.
Save $25
Sonos One Smart Speaker for $175Sarah Tew/CNET
With built-in Alexa controls and Google Assistant controls coming next year, the platform-agnostic, premium-sounding Sonos One hits the smart speaker sweet spot at its usual price of $200. Scoring one for $25 off at Best Buy sounds just fine to me.
Save $50
Sonos Beam Soundbar with Alexa for $350Sarah Tew/CNET
Best Buy is also offering the Sonos Beam, an Alexa-equipped soundbar, at a savings of $50. Like most of Best Buy's deals, the sale starts at 5PM on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22).
Black Friday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Streamer deals for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, starting at $25
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018 (early edition)
- Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Black Friday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018: Deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa speakers and more
- Target's Black Friday 2018 deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
- Top Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy
Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Discuss: Black Friday 2018 smart home deals: Bargains on Echo Dot, Google Home Hub, Facebook Portal, Apple HomePod and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.