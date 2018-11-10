Black Friday 2018 smart home deals: Bargains on Echo Dot, Google Home Hub, Facebook Portal, Apple HomePod and more

November is a time of tradition: colder weather, football, turkey feasts with friends and family -- and, of course, scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals.

Sure enough, here you are! And, presuming it's deals on smart home gadgets that you're after, you've come to the right place. They've been some of the hottest Black Friday sellers in recent years, especially now that big names like Amazon and Google are essentially all-in on the connected home. Expect more of the same in 2018, with lots of deals on Alexa and Google Assistant gadgets, smart thermostats from names like Nest and Ecobee, connected lighting kits, video doorbells, app-enabled robot vacuums... you name it.

To that end, here's a running list of all the upcoming deals we've spotted thus far. We've kicked things off with deals from Amazon and Target, then Best Buy, Walmart and Lowe's followed suit. More retailers are sure to follow in the coming days, along with online deals direct from the manufacturers themselves. As soon as we see anything, we'll update this page, so keep it bookmarked.

And remember the usual caveats: Many of the deals won't actually be live until Black Friday, Nov. 23 (though some, most notably from Best Buy, are already live online). Also, CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Got it? Good. Now let's get to the deals.

Save $30 Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $69 Ian Knighton/CNET Amazon's fleet of Alexa-enabled smart speakers goes on sale starting Thanksgiving Day, and that includes a $30 discount on Alexa's flagship, the second-gen Amazon Echo. That discount brings the price down to $69, more than $100 less than the original Echo sold for. That price looks like it'll be available elsewhere, too, including at Target and at Best Buy -- and also Kohl's, where you'll get $15 of in-store credit for every $50 that you spend on Black Friday, meaning that you could buy the Echo for $69 and get an extra $15 to put towards something else. Hmm.. $69.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $26 Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $24 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon has a relatively aggressive discount in store for the new, third-gen Echo Dot, too. At just $24, you'll be able to get it for more than half off (and a dollar cheaper than its rival, the Google Home Mini, which I'm sure is just a coincidence). And yep, like a lot of these Echo deals, you'll find the same price at major retailers like Target and Best Buy. $24.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $10 Amazon Echo Dot (second-gen) for $20 Ian Knighton/CNET Amazon already cut the price of the last-gen Echo Dot down to $30 when the new one came out last month, but the company is marking it down by another $10 for Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down to $20. I don't know why you wouldn't just pay the extra $4 for this year's model, which offers a noticeable uptick in sound quality, but hey, maybe you're just going to connect the thing to an external audio setup anyway. In that case, this might be the deal for you. Expect to see this deal elsewhere, as well. For instance, it'll be available at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) at 5 p.m. $19.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Amazon Echo Show (second-gen) for $180 Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you'd like an Alexa device that comes with a touchscreen, then the second-gen Echo Show is your newest option. You can save $50 on it on Black Friday. Best Buy will have the same deal available starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22). $179.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $40 Amazon Echo Spot for $90 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Another Alexa touchscreen option: the semispherical Amazon Echo Spot, which might rightly claim to be the smartest ever alarm clock. You can score it for $90 on Black Friday, a savings of $40. Best Buy and Kohl's are offering the same deal starting Thanksgiving Day. $89.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $40 Amazon Echo Plus (second-gen) for $110 Chris Monroe/CNET Also $40 off: the just-released, second-gen Amazon Echo Plus, which you'll be able to get for $110 for Black Friday. It takes the Echo and adds a slight improvement in sound quality, plus a built-in temperature sensor and a Zigbee radio that can connect directly with things like smart lights and smart locks. Amazon will even throw in a free Philips Hue White LED with purchase. Starting Thanksgiving Day, look for the same deal --free bulb included -- at Best Buy, as well. $109.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $20 Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device Ry Crist/CNET Picking up a new Echo Dot, or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal. $5.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $60 Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100 Tyler Lizenby/CNET It usually sells for $160, but starting Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will sell you Anova's Wi-Fi-equipped sous vide circulator for $100. It's a great way to cook meats to the exact temp of your choosing, and the Wi-Fi lets you monitor the cook remotely on your phone, even if you aren't at home. $99.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $100 Apple HomePod Smart Speaker for $250 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a rare discount on the Siri-powered Apple HomePod, available at Best Buy in either white or space grey for $250, a savings of $100. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. $249.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $51 Blink XT 1-Camera Security System for $79 Blink Heads up: Unlike the Echo gadgets, this deal on the Amazon-owned Blink XT security camera actually goes live the day before Thanksgiving. It's a wireless, weatherproof smart home camera with night vision, motion detection, free cloud storage, Alexa compatibility (duh) and two-year battery life -- you'll be able to score one for $79, which is a savings of more than $50. And, if you'd rather get a couple of the things, Amazon is also offering a three-camera Blink XT system for $230, which is $90 less than you'd usually pay. $78.00 at Amazon See it on CNET

Save $20 Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60 Chamberlain's MyQ Garage controller lets you open or close your garage from your phone, and it works with a bunch of popular smart home platforms. On Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will offer it for $60, saving you $20. $59.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $40 Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat Tyler Lizenby/CNET Another smart thermostat option getting a Black Friday price cut: the Emerson Sensi, one of our favorite budget picks. The Sensi isn't anything fancy to look at, but it still does the job admirably well. It also works with both Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Starting Nov. 22, you'll be able to score one from Newegg for just $89, saving you $40. $89.00 at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Facebook Portal (10-inch) for $150 James Martin/CNET It's brand-spankin' new, but the Facebook Portal video chatting hub is getting a Black Friday discount at Best Buy that starts at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You'll be able to get the smaller, 10-inch version for $50 off. $149.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $34 Garadget Smart Garage Door Controller for $65 Chris Monroe/CNET Chamberlain isn't your only option for smart garage control -- this little doodad called Garadget can get the job done, too, and it works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT and the Google Assistant. Newegg will have it marked down to just $65 on Black Friday, which is a steal. $64.00 at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Google Home Hub for $99 Chris Monroe/CNET It's only been out for less than a month, but that didn't stop Google from discounting its new voice-activated touchscreen by 50 bucks for Black Friday. Small but mighty, the Home Hub's Google Assistant smarts are a great fit for your kitchen countertop, and you'll be able to score one for just $99 at Target on Black Friday, or from Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's or Lowe's starting Thanksgiving Day. Want to buy it even earlier? Jet will offer the same deal starting the day before Thanksgiving at 10 p.m. EST. No matter where you get it, that's $80 less than what you'll pay on Black Friday for its rival, the Amazon Echo Show. $99.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $30 Google Home Mini and C by GE Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $25 Chris Monroe/CNET The Google Home Mini smart speaker will be available for $25 on Black Friday at outlets like Target, but the best deal we've seen comes from Lowe's, where the same $25 will get you the Home Mini packaged with a free C by GE Bluetooth smart bulb. This combo is designed to work right out of the box, so as soon as you screw the bulb in and turn it on, it'll automatically pair with the Google Assistant for voice controls. $25.00 at Lowe's See it on CNET

Save $25 Google Home Mini smart speaker for $25 James Martin/CNET Like Target, Walmart is offering the Google Home Mini on its own for half off starting Thanksgiving Day. It doesn't come with a free bulb so it's not quite as good a deal as you'll find at Lowe's, but Walmart does have the new aqua-colored version as an exclusive, which is why I'm giving it a separate mention here. $25.00 at Walmart See it on CNET

Save $29 Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle for $45 Walmart As an exclusive deal, Walmart is also offering the Google Home Mini packaged with a Chromecast media streamer for $45 total, which is about 30 bucks off the combo's usual price. These two are a good pair -- plug the Chromecast into your TV and you'll be able to tell the Home Mini things like, "OK, Google, play The Great British Baking Show on Netflix," plus other nifty tricks. Jet.com is offering this same deal, and you'll be able to get it starting the day before Thanksgiving at 10 p.m. EST. That's a bit earlier than Walmart, for what it's worth. $45.00 at Walmart See it on CNET

Save $131 Google Home Mini and 30-piece Tasty Cookware Set for $99 Another Walmart exclusive bundle: the Google Home Mini packaged with a 30-piece cookware set from Tasty that includes ceramic, nonstick pots, skillets and frying pans in red, copper or blue, all for just $99. The combo usually retails for $230, so this might be worth it for the cookware alone. $99.00 at Walmart See more on CNET

Save $50 Google Home for $79 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Prefer a smart speaker with a little more oomph? The full-size Google Home gets a Black Friday deal, too, with a $50 discount bringing the price down to $79. Best Buy's Kohl's are each offering the same deal starting Thanksgiving Day. $79.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $150 iRobot Roomba 890 for $350 iRobot Target has a bunch of vacuums and robot vacuums marked down for Black Friday, but the biggest discount we're seeing is the $150 you can save on an app-enabled Roomba 890. That discount brings the price down to $350, which is about as low as we've ever seen a current-gen smart Roomba sell for. $349.00 at Target See it on CNET

Save $100 iRobot Roomba 675 for $200 You can get a smart Roomba for even less by going with an earlier-gen model. Best Buy will offer the app-enabled Roomba 675 for $200 starting on Thanksgiving, which saves you $100 off of the retail price. $199.00 at Best Buy See it on CNET

Save $50 JBL Link View Smart Display with the Google Assistant for $200 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Newegg is the only outlet I've seen so far that's offering a deal on the JBL Link View, a voice-activated, Google Assistant-equipped smart display that impressed us when we tested it out. That said, the deal isn't anything exceptional -- I'm currently seeing the same price as a non-Black Friday deal from a number of other outlets. Still, a deal's a deal, and this is one you can buy right now if you're so inclined. $199.00 at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Save $100 Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99 Chris Monroe/CNET We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by a hundred bucks for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $99. That's the same price as the Black Friday deal on the smaller, less expensive Google Home Hub. Best of all, the deal is already live online, so you can buy it right now if you're itching to get your shopping started. $99.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $20 Lifx Multicolor Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $40 Chris Monroe/CNET Starting Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will offer both the standard-size and floodlight versions of the current-gen Lifx LED for $40 each, a savings of $20 per bulb. That's a good price on good smart bulbs that are brighter than the Philips Hue. $39.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit for $180 Tyler Lizenby/CNET I'm not seeing it in Best Buy's Black Friday ad, but the team at Nanoleaf tells me that the retailer will have the Nanoleaf Rhythm starter kit for $50 off. That's a good deal on this weirdly likable smart lighting kit, which includes nine triangular, color-changing LED panels that stick to your walls, plus a microphone-equipped Rhythm accessory that syncs lighting changes with whatever music you're listening to. $179.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Free Nanoleaf Remote Buy a Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit, get a free Nanoleaf Remote Chris Monroe/CNET Starting Black Friday, Nanoleaf will toss in its unique, 12-sided Remote accessory when you purchase a nine-panel Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit for $230 direct from the Nanoleaf website. The Remote is truly one-of-a-kind, letting you switch between color-changing scenes by rotating different sides to the top and it can trigger Apple HomeKit scenes, too. It usually costs $50 on its own, so this is a decent deal, and right on par with the Best Buy offer as far as value is concerned. Just decide whether you want the Remote or not, and go from there. $229.00 at Nanoleaf Read the CNET Review

Save $70 Nest Cam Indoor for $129 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's lineup of smart security cameras are all pretty solid picks, but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, you'll be able to score a pretty sizable $70 discount on the original Nest Cam Indoor at Target this Black Friday, bringing the cost down to $129. It's not the newest model, but it's still a worthy pick, especially at this price. And by the way, if you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you'll find the same deal available at Lowe's starting Nov. 22, and on Jet starting Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. EST. One other note -- Best Buy claims it'll have Nest gear marked down by up to $70 starting on Thanksgiving Day. No specifics on any of those deals yet, but I'm guessing they'll be the same ones that I've posted here. Keep an eye out, though. $129.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 Nest Prefer Nest's weatherproofed outdoor camera? The rugged, weather-proof Nest Cam Outdoor typically sells for a steep $199, but you'll be able to pick it up for $50 off at Lowe's and Kohl's starting Nov. 22. $149.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET Review

Save $70 Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's smart thermostat is basically an icon of the smart home at this point. If you've been holding out for the right price to make the upgrade in your own smart home, then perhaps this $70 Black Friday discount from Target will do the trick. And yep, Lowe's will have the same deal starting on Nov. 22, as will Newegg and Kohl's. If you want the absolute best bang for your buck, then I'd actually suggest getting it at Kohl's, since the store is offering $15 of in-store credit for each $50 you spend. As a result, the $170 Nest deal would yield you an extra $45 to shop with on top of the savings. $179.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $30 Nest Thermostat E for $139 Chris Monroe/CNET It isn't discounted by quite as much, but the plastic-bodied Nest Thermostat E costs less than the stainless steel Nest to begin with, and it's just as smart. $139.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $70 Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a terrific deal on Nest's excellent video doorbell, which our camera and doorbell pro Megan Wollerton called "the smartest video doorbell available today." $70 off is about as much as a discount as we've ever seen on it -- look for the deal in-store at Lowe's and also Kohl's starting on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Kohl's also says that some deals will be available online starting Nov. 19, so check back that Monday to see if you can score this deal early. And again, the in-store credit deal at Kohl's will net you an extra $45 to shop with. $179.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET Review

Save $20 Nest Protect Smoke Detector for $99 Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's not the biggest doorbuster I've ever seen (especially for a piece of tech that's been out for a few years now), but hey, here's Nest's smart smoke detector marked down by $20. $99.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $110 Netgear Arlo 3-Camera Starter Kit for $189 Joshua Goldman/CNET Netgear's battery-powered Arlo security cameras are a popular pick for home security, and Newegg's offering a good Black Friday deal on a first-gen, three-camera starter kit that'll save you over a hundred bucks. The deal starts on Nov. 21 -- if you miss it, look for an almost-as-good deal at Walmart, where the three-camera Arlo kit will sell for $199. $189.00 at Newegg Read the CNET Review

Save $220 Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580 Chris Monroe/CNET Meanwhile, Best Buy has the newer version of the Arlo cameras available in a four-camera starter kit for $580. That sounds like a lot, but this kit usually sells for $800. And this is one of Best Buy's early-bird deals, so it's already available online if you're ready to pull the trigger now. $579.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $70 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Remote for $120 This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch when you aren't using it, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge that needs to stay plugged into your router in order to control the lights from your phone or sync them with Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant. It usually costs $190, but Best Buy has it available as an early Black Friday special that you can buy right now for $120. That's a terrific deal -- $120 is $30 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs. $119.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $30 Philips Hue Lightstrips for $60 Colin West McDonald/CNET If you've already got a Hue Bridge and just want to expand your system, these Hue Lightstrips look great beneath cabinets and behind TVs, and $60 is about as low as they ever sell for. Like the other Hue deal above, this one is available online from Best Buy right now. $59.00 at Best Buy See it on CNET

Save $10 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Right now, Best Buy is also selling individual Hue bulbs for $40 each, a savings of $10. $39.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $10 Philips Hue White LED 4-pack for $40 Amazon If you don't care about the colors and just want to fill out your home with automatable white light, this four-pack of plain, vanilla Philips Hue White bulbs is just $40 at Best Buy, and available for purchase online right now. Usually sells for $50, which is already a pretty good deal. $39.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Free $50 gift card Buy a Philips Hue 4-Bulb White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit, get a free $50 Target gift card It isn't marked down, but if you buy a four-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit from Target this Black Friday, the retailer will throw in a free $50 gift card. If you were so inclined, you could turn around and use that card to pick up a bonus bulb for your new setup. $199.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 Ring Floodlight Cam Looking for a smart security light to hang above your garage? You could do a lot worse than this floodlight from Ring, which packs a built-in night vision camera and motion sensor, plus the ability to customize those motion alerts using "activity zones" within the camera's field of view. Look for a $50 discount on it at Lowe's between Nov. 22 and Nov. 25. $199.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET Review

Save $110 Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $140 Chris Monroe/CNET Here's a heck of a deal that appears to be live already on the Best Buy website: The Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a new, third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for a total of $140. The Ring on its own usually sells for $200, so this is a particularly good value if you've been itching for an upgrade at your front door. $139.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $20 Sengled Element 3-Bulb Starter Kit for $30 Sengled If you're looking for a good deal on smart bulbs, you might consider jumping on this Sengled Element starter kit, which will be available at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) for just $30. With three bulbs and the Zigbee hub that controls them, that's cheaper than the two-bulb starter kit usually sells for. $29.00 at Best Buy See it on CNET

Save $29 Sensibo Sky Air Conditioner Controller for $89 If the turn towards colder weather already has you thinking ahead to next summer, then maybe the time is right to score a deal on a smart air conditioner controller. If so, you're in luck because the Sensibo Sky, which smartens up dumb AC units to let you automate them as you come and go, will be available for about 30 bucks less than usual this Black Friday. Along with app-enabled automation, Sensibo lets you control the cool with voice commands using Alexa or the Google Assistant. And yes, you can use it to automate a heater, too. Bonus -- you can pay a slightly lower $83 each if you buy a Sensibo three-pack ($249 total), but you'll have to buy direct from the Sensibo website. $89.00 at Amazon See it on CNET

Save $100, get a free security camera SimpliSafe Home Security Systems with free SimpliCam for $100 off Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy's also offering nice discounts on SimpliSafe home security packages, which usually start at $270 but will be available starting at $170 this Thanksgiving. On top of that, Best Buy will throw in a free standalone SimpliCam with your purchase, which you'll get in addition to the video doorbell that already comes as a free extra. That's a lot of value for a very strong security system that's won multiple Editors' Choice awards here on CNET. $169.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $25 Sonos One Smart Speaker for $175 Sarah Tew/CNET With built-in Alexa controls and Google Assistant controls coming next year, the platform-agnostic, premium-sounding Sonos One hits the smart speaker sweet spot at its usual price of $200. Scoring one for $25 off at Best Buy sounds just fine to me. $174.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Sonos Beam Soundbar with Alexa for $350 Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is also offering the Sonos Beam, an Alexa-equipped sound bar, at a savings of $50. Like most of Best Buy's deals, the sale starts at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22). $349.00 at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

Save $17 TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for $23 TP-Link You've got plenty of good smart plug options, but at less than $12 each, these TP-Link plugs might be the cheapest ones I've seen that include real-time energy monitoring of whatever's plugged into them. They work with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice controls, too. We haven't reviewed these exact models, but we have tested the mini-sized Kasa smart plugs and came away satisfied with the experience. These bigger versions use the same hardware and the same app, so they should work well as a cheap way to expand your smart home setup. $22.00 at Newegg Read the CNET Review

