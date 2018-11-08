Black Friday 2018 sales starting earlier than ever at Best Buy and Walmart

Walmart

This year, Black Friday will get started early. Like, on Thursday.

You may want to experiment with a Thanksgiving lunch instead of Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22. Best Buy and Walmart have both announced that their in-store Black Friday sales will kick off on the evening of Thanksgiving Day.

Best Buy will open its stores from 5 p.m. local time on Nov. 22 -- again, that's Thanksgiving Day -- and close up at 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. That will give shoppers an opportunity to head home for a few hours of sleep before Best Buy reopens its stores at 8 a.m.

Walmart is open all day Thanksgiving and will kick off its Black Friday deals on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time --two hours earlier than last year. Free coffee and Christmas cookies will be available to the brave souls who show up -- though most of Walmart's Black Friday deals will come online the evening before, at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Walmart

We've collected our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, and you can see a more complete list by clicking through the slideshow below.

Best Buy

We've collected our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals, and you can see a more complete list of Black Friday deals at all major retailers by clicking through the slideshow below.

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage

First published Nov. 8.

Update, Nov. 8: Adds corrected information about Walmart's store hours on Nov. 21 and 22.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.