Early Black Friday sale at Best Buy ends tonight: $150 to $250 off MacBook Pros, $600 Surface Pro 6 bundle and more

Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been revealed and there some good ones, including many you can get this weekend. But you'll need to hurry: The retailer's early sale ends tonight -- Sunday, Nov. 11 -- at 11:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. PT, 12:59 a.m. ET Monday), and includes discounts on Apple iPads and Mac computers, Windows PCs including the Microsoft Surface and some of our favorite headphones.

Keep in mind:

The deals were available at BestBuy.com at the time of this writing, but could sell out at any time.



While some of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the products that are discounted are older models.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.



To the deals!

Updated 1:26 p.m. PT with expanded info on the MacBooks (correcting 13-inch SKU), noting Costco alternative on Surface Pro 6 and Amazon price match on Jabra Elite 65t.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch (Core m3/128GB) with keyboard: $600 (save $360) Sarah Tew/CNET The latest Surface Pro tablet is a full-on laptop replacement, especially when the keyboard case is included. Its Core m3 processor isn't the fastest, but should be plenty for light duty. But if this deal intrigues you, consider spending an extra $200 at Costco to get the same bundle, but with a muscular Core i5 chip instead. See at Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch with Intel Core i5: $549 (save $180) Best Buy Looking for a bigger laptop? This deal offers faster components including a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD behind a 14-inch screen. If you can wait till Black Friday, Walmart has the x360 with a 15-inch screen, slower core i3 processor and a 1TB drive for $500. Meanwhile Sam's Club members get an even better deal on the 15-incher with a Core i5, 15-inch screen and 1TB drive for $500 (Nov. 10 only). See at Best Buy HP Pavilion x360 review

Jabra Elite Active 65t: $120 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite alternative to Apple's AirPods, these truly wireless Jabras sound better, fit better and are simply better in a lot of ways. And this is one of the best prices we've seen. UPDATE: Amazon has now matched the price on the Jabra Elite 65t. See at Best Buy Jabra Elite Active 65t review





Ring Doorbell 2 + Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen: $140 (save $110) Best Buy Normally $250 for both, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security. Purchase the Ring 2 doorbell and Best Buy will add the newest Dot (a $50 value) to your cart automatically, for free. See at Best Buy Ring Video Doorbell 2 review

Apple iPad 2018, 128GB: $329 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET It's the large-capacity size of the best new tablet available, unless you count the super-expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value. Note, though, that the 32GB iPad will be widely available during the Black Friday period for $250. See at Best Buy Apple iPad (9.7-inch, 2018) review

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: $100 (save $50) The Megaboom came out in 2015 and has been replaced, but this is still a great deal on a big-sounding indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speaker (in charcoal black). To get this price at Amazon, you need to go certified refurbished. See at Best Buy UE Megaboom review

Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-quart multi-cooker: $50 (save $30) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's not an Instant Pot, but this competing cooker is a better choice for beginners according to our review. And the savings is no crock. See at Best Buy Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker review





More deals starting Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

Beyond the deals available now, Best Buy is also reserving plenty of sale prices for Black Friday proper, which begins in stores at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day. Here's a peek.

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage