Early Black Friday sale at Best Buy ends tomorrow: $150 to $250 off MacBook Pros, $600 Surface Pro 6 bundle and more

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been revealed and there some good ones, including many you can get this weekend. But you'll need to hurry: The retailer's early sale runs now through Sunday, Nov. 11, and includes discounts on Apple iPads and Mac computers, Windows PCs including the Microsoft Surface and some of our favorite headphones.
Keep in mind:
- The deals were available at BestBuy.com at the time of this writing, but could sell out at any time.
- While some of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the products that are discounted are older models.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.
To the deals!
Updated 1:26 p.m. PT with expanded info on the MacBooks (correcting 13-inch SKU), noting Costco alternative on Surface Pro 6 and Amazon price match on Jabra Elite 65t.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch (Core m3/128GB) with keyboard: $600 (save $360)Sarah Tew/CNET
The latest Surface Pro tablet is a full-on laptop replacement, especially when the keyboard case is included. Its Core m3 processor isn't the fastest, but should be plenty for light duty. But if this deal intrigues you, consider spending an extra $200 at Costco to get the same bundle, but with a muscular Core i5 chip instead.
HP Pavilion x360 14-inch with Intel Core i5: $549 (save $180)Best Buy
Looking for a bigger laptop? This deal offers faster components including a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD behind a 14-inch screen.
If you can wait till Black Friday, Walmart has the x360 with a 15-inch screen, slower core i3 processor and a 1TB drive for $500. Meanwhile Sam's Club members get an even better deal on the 15-incher with a Core i5, 15-inch screen and 1TB drive for $500 (Nov. 10 only).
Jabra Elite Active 65t: $120 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
Our favorite alternative to Apple's AirPods, these truly wireless Jabras sound better, fit better and are simply better in a lot of ways. And this is one of the best prices we've seen. UPDATE: Amazon has now matched the price on the Jabra Elite 65t.
Ring Doorbell 2 + Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen: $140 (save $110)Best Buy
Normally $250 for both, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security. Purchase the Ring 2 doorbell and Best Buy will add the newest Dot (a $50 value) to your cart automatically, for free.
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $229 (save $50)Best Buy
It's not the newest Apple Watch, but the Series 3 is still pretty great, and this price is among the lowest we've seen for the smaller 38 millimeter model.
It's available in both silver and black, er, "space gray." The larger 42mm version is also $50 off ($259), with the standard sport band or Nike sport band. Just note that this watch will be $30 cheaper at many retailers during the Black Friday period.
Apple iPad 2018, 128GB: $329 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
It's the large-capacity size of the best new tablet available, unless you count the super-expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value. Note, though, that the 32GB iPad will be widely available during the Black Friday period for $250.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2017): $1,150 (save $150)Sarah Tew/CNET
Discounts on Apple's laptops are rare, especially the newest versions. This one is the 2017 "no Touch Bar" MacBook Pro (SKU MPXQ2LL/A). But its seventh-gen Intel Core i5 (w/ 8GB Memory and 128GB flash storage) should still beat out the new MacBook Air in terms of pure speed and power.
Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018): $2,150 (save $250)Sarah Tew/CNET
Who says the latest Macs never go on sale? This is the brand-new SKU (MR962LL/A) of the 15-inch MacBook Pro -- announced just days ago -- with a 6-core 8th-gen Intel core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics and a 256GB SSD. That includes the Touch Bar with Touch ID, too. This is serious serious computing muscle that power users and creative pros crave, with a nice $250 discount.
Ultimate Ears Megaboom: $100 (save $50)
The Megaboom came out in 2015 and has been replaced, but this is still a great deal on a big-sounding indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speaker (in charcoal black). To get this price at Amazon, you need to go certified refurbished.
Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-quart multi-cooker: $50 (save $30)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It's not an Instant Pot, but this competing cooker is a better choice for beginners according to our review. And the savings is no crock.
More deals starting Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.
Beyond the deals available now, Best Buy is also reserving plenty of sale prices for Black Friday proper, which begins in stores at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day. Here's a peek.
- Ring Doorbell 2 + free Echo Dot 3rd gen for $130 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K LED with Amazon Fire TV for $130 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Sony WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling headphone (2017 model) for $200 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Google Home Mini for $25 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Sharp 55-inch Roku TV for $250 (Friday doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- LG 55-inch C8 Series OLED TV for $1,700 (save $200)
- PlayStation 4 + Spider-Man for $200 (save $100)
- Xbox One S + Minecraft for $200 (save $100)
- Xbox One X + Battlefield 5 and extra controller for $430 (list price for Xbox One X is $500)
- Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart Deluxe for $300 (console alone lists for $300)
- iPad Mini 4 128GB for $250 (save $150)
- MacBook Air 13-inch (old version) for $800 (save $200)
- Google Home Hub with Google Assistant for $99 (save $50)
- Roku Ultra for $50 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 (save $15)
- Sonos One with Alexa for $175 (save $25)
