Black Friday 2018 Pixel 3 deals today: Free Pixel 3, $400 Pixel 3, $530 Pixel 3 XL; free Home Hub soon

After a week of drooling over Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offers, you can finally take advantage of them. Today is the day that most of these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals begin. The Pixel 3 is a CNET Editors' Choice phone for good reason. It, and the larger Pixel 3 XL, take the best photos on a phone, and that's with one rear camera, not, two, three or even four. You'll find promotions from Verizon, Google's online store and Best Buy. Even though Verizon is the exclusive carrier, the Pixel 3 handsets will work with your favorite carrier.

These are the sales we know of, but it's possible we might see more pop up for Nov. 26, which makes this stretch of November the perfect time to buy up a Pixel 3.

If you're also weighing options for other phones, also see Black Friday sales for Apple's iPhones, the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S9 phones and for other excellent handsets, like the OnePlus 6T and top LG models.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 22 , and include Verizon, Google, Target, Amazon and Best Buy



Verizon: Save $400 on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Sarah Tew/CNET A rare deal that doesn't require you to trade in your old phone, Verizon will drop $400 from the price of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL (and most other premium phones, too). In addition, you can slash $200 from the price of any other $400+ Android phone, again with no trade-in requirement. However, you will need to buy the device on a payment plan. Bill credits are spread out over 24 months. The $400-off deal runs today (online only) and Nov. 23 (online and in-store). The $200-off deal goes on sale now through Nov. 25. See at Verizon

Pixel 3 for $650, 3XL for $700: Google Store Sarah Tew/CNET Starting Thanksgiving Day, Google will cut $150 off the Pixel 3 (regularly $800) and $200 from the Pixel 3 XL (normally $900). You can use either phone with any carrier, and of course, shipping is free. The offer runs from today through Nov. 25. See at Google

Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. The sale starts Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) at 5 p.m. and lasts through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL: $200 Target gift card Juan Garzon/CNET You'll buy the phone at full-price, but pick up a $200 gift card when you activate the phone with Verizon. It's limited to two per customer. Sale is from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. See at Target

Buy a Pixel 3, get a Home Hub and $50 Google Store credit (Cyber Monday) Chris Monroe/CNET This deal is for Cyber Monday only from the Google Store (Nov. 26). When you buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, get a Google Home Hub for free (a $149 value), plus a $50 credit for the Google Store. See at Google

