Black Friday 2018 phone deals Nov. 22: Free OnePlus 6T, buy LG V40, get free TV, $200 Palm

Juan Garzon/CNET

Today isn't just Thanksgiving. It's also the day before Black Friday and four days before Cyber Monday, one of the most important shopping weeks of the year. Carriers and retailers have started sales early, but many more become available later today. One favorite offer comes from T-Mobile, which will give you a free OnePlus 6T when you activate a new line of service. The OnePlus 6T is one of CNET editors' unanimous picks for best-value devices of the year, and T-Mobile's discount is far more appealing than OnePlus' own promotions. Our favorite budget buy, the unlocked Moto G6, is also on sale for $200, which is 25 percent off the regular price.

There are also discounts on the LG V40, LG V30+ and LG G7, a separate offer for a free $500 TV when you buy the V40, a BlackBerry promotion and a good-value Huawei Honor handset that wallet-watchers should also consider. Here's your wild card: a $200 Palm device that's like a tiny phone you can use while on the go.

Expect more sales to pop up between Black Friday itself (Nov. 23) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 26). Keep a close eye on when promotional dates start and end, some are only valid as long as "supplies last." We'll update this often with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals we find.

Also see Black Friday deals specifically for the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL and T-Mobile's Black Friday promotions.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 22 , and include Verizon Sprint T-Mobile Target Amazon Best Buy. Some retailers and items have multiple offers.



, and include Best Buy. Some retailers and items have multiple offers. We've put the newest sale items at the top of this list. Note that the retailer's website may not reflect the deal until it's live, and limited-supply offers might sell out before the sale's end date .

. CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



BlackBerry Key2 LE for $430: Amazon and Best Buy (Save $20) Andrew Hoyle/CNET A $20 savings isn't much of a deal by anyone's book, but the BlackBerry Key2 LE just barely makes the cut simply because it's one of the only phones you can buy with a keyboard, anywhere, and because saving a tiny bit of cash is better than saving no cash. The unlocked Android device will cost $430, but the catch is that the sale applies only to the slate gray version, which is a real bummer considering this phone also comes in red and champagne shades. Available now through Nov. 24 from Amazon and Best Buy. See at Best Buy

LG V30+ for $425.69 at Amazon Josh Miller/CNET The $425.69 price is a deal on an unlocked version of 2017's best LG phone. This is a big-screen device with strong camera performance and the ability to take wide-angle selfies, and the "V30+" model in this deal has 128GB of built-in storage. For a little perspective, the LG V40 retails for around $950 (the exact V40 price varies by carrier). This deal is available now at Amazon. See at Amazon LG V30 review

Motorola Moto G6: $200 at Best Buy (Save $50) Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. This deal is available now at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Moto G6 review

OnePlus 6 for $100 off, from OnePlus.com This offer is about as straightforward as it gets. OnePlus is shaving $100 off the price of a OnePlus 6, which will start at $429. The sale is live now through Nov. 26 while supplies last. See at OnePlus OnePlus 6 review

Sprint: Buy an LG V40, get a $500 LG TV for free Josh Miller/CNET Sprint customers looking for a new Android phone should give this one some thought. When you lease the LG V40 with new activation ($20 per month with Sprint Flex), Sprint will ship you a 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from LG that's worth $500. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration. This offer is available now and runs through through Dec. 2, while supplies last. See at Sprint LG V40 review

Verizon: $400 off the LG V40 Josh Miller/CNET Verizon's best Black Friday deal will strip $400 off the price of the LG V40 (and other high-end Android phones). You won't need to trade in your current device, but you will need to buy the V40 on a payment plan. Bill credits are spread out over 24 months. The sale is live today (online only) and runs through Nov. 23 (online and in-store). In addition, Verizon will also take $200 off the price of any other Android phone that costs $400 or more. That offer is available now through Nov. 25. See at Verizon

Palm for $200 from Verizon (Save $150) Angela Lang/CNET This next offer is for a device that looks and acts like the smallest modern smartphone you'e ever seen, but technically isn't. Palm will make calls, text and work with every Android app, but it's meant to be used when you want to go off the grid and have an extremely pocketable lifeline connecting you to the outside world. Verizon is offering $150 off the Palm device on a two-year contract or device payment, when you also buy a select smartphone. This offer is available now and is valid online and in stores through Nov. 23. See at Verizon Read about the Palm

OnePlus 6T bundles from OnePlus.com James Martin/CNET If you're eyeing the unlocked OnePlus 6T, the company has two bundle offers in store. Buy OnePlus 6T (128GB) in either black shade and get a free fast charge adapter with 100cm Type-C cable -- this is a $14.95 savings

Buy the OnePlus 6T (256GB) in either black shade and get a fast car charger, a savings of $29.95 The promotion runs from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, while supplies last. See at OnePlus OnePlus 6T review

LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $432 on service at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET This offer on the high-end LG G7 is a little more difficult to puzzle out. When you buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. The sale is available Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24. More details here. See at Best Buy LG G7 review

Motorola Moto X4: Save $120 at Best Buy, but... Josh Miller/CNET The charming Moto X4 is one of our favorite midrange handsets of the year. Strangely, you can already buy the Moto X4 unlocked for even less ($230) straight from Motorola's site. See at Best Buy Moto X4 review

Moto E5: $50 at Best Buy (Save $50) Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Motorola has earned its reputation as a maker of quality budget phones, and the half-off price here feels right for this Android starter phone. Service provided by Simple Mobile. The sale is available today at 5 p.m. local time and runs through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy Moto E5 Plus review





Huawei Honor View 10 for $349: Amazon (Save $150) Andrew Hoyle/CNET With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone. The sale begins Nov. 23 and runs through Nov. 26. See at Amazon Honor View 10 review

LG Optimus Zone 4: Save $65 at Walmart Verizon This Verizon prepaid phone comes with a 5-inch screen and has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This is an entry-level phone through and through. Online: Available now.

In-store: Nov 22 at 6 p.m., through Nov. 23. See at Walmart

LG Stylo 4: Save $90 at Best Buy Amazon If the Galaxy Note 9 is too rich for your blood, the LG Stylo 4 can satisfy some of your stylus needs. You can pick it up unlocked for $210. Sales begin Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and run though Nov. 24. See at Best Buy

LG Rebel 4 LTE: $50 at Target (Save $50) LG Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone. TracFone provides the wireless service. The sale is available now. See at Target

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category



Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage

This article first published Nov. 9, 2018. Updated most recently on Nov. 19.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.