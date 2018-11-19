Black Friday 2018 phone deals: Free OnePlus 6T now, LG V40 with free $500 TV, Moto G6 for $200

One of my favorite Black Friday/Cyber Monday phone deals so far is an offer of a free OnePlus 6T, one of CNET editors' unanimous picks for best-value devices of the year (there are a total of three promotions). Our favorite budget buy, the unlocked Moto G6, is also on sale for $200, which is 25 percent off the regular price. There are also some good buys on the LG V30+, LG G7, two solid phones, and a good-value Huawei Honor handset that wallet-watchers should also consider.
The sales are already on, and pick up steam from Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 26). Keep a close eye on when promotional dates start and end; some are only valid as long as "supplies last". We'll update this often with the best Black Friday phone deals we find.
Also see Black Friday deals specifically for the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL and T-Mobile's Black Friday promotions.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 19, and include T-Mobile, Target, Amazon and Best Buy.
- We've put the newest sale items at the top of this list.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
OnePlus 6T: Free from T-Mobile (with a bunch of caveats)James Martin/CNET
If you already have one or more phone lines through T-Mobile and add another and trade in an old phone, the carrier will give you a new OnePlus 6T phone to use for the additional line. This is one of our favorite phones for 2018 for its excellent performance for the price. A price of "free" is even better.
You can also get:
- LG G7 ThinQ free
- LG V40 ThinQ up to $750 off
- T-Mobile Revvl 2 free
- T-Mobile Revvl 2 Plus for $84
The sale is available now. Read T-Mobile's fine print here.
Motorola.com: $200 Moto G6, $230 Moto X4Josh Miller/CNET
Motorola is lowering the price on seven of its phones, and offering 25 percent off Moto Mod attachments. The devices arrive unlocked, including two of our favorite picks, the Moto G6 and Moto X4. While not every deal is stellar ($6 off the Moto G6 Play is not a bargain), many of the deals can save you at least $100, and up to $320.
Moto X4 (32GB): $230 (save $120)
Moto X4 (64GB): $300 (save $120)
Moto G6: $100 (save $50)
Moto G6 Play: $194 (save $6)
Moto Z2 Play: $300 (save $200)
Moto Z2 Force: $400 (save $320)
Moto Z3 Play: $400 (save $100)
Moto Mods: 25 percent off (prices vary)
The sale is live now and runs through Dec. 1.
LG V30+ for $430 at AmazonJosh Miller/CNET
The $430 price is a deal on an unlocked version of 2017's best LG phone. This is a big-screen device with strong camera performance and the ability to take wide-angle selfies, and the "V30+" model in this deal has 128GB of built-in storage. For a little perspective, the LG V40 retails for around $950 (the exact V40 price varies by carrier).
This deal is available now at Amazon.
Motorola Moto G6: $200 at Best Buy (Save $50)Josh Miller/CNET
Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches.
This deal is available now at Best Buy.
OnePlus 6 for $100 off, from OnePlus.com
This offer is about as straightforward as it gets. OnePlus is shaving $100 off the price of a OnePlus 6, which will start at $429. The sale begins Nov. 20.
Sprint: Buy an LG V40, get a $500 LG TV for freeJosh Miller/CNET
Sprint customers looking for a new Android phone should give this one some thought. When you lease the LG V40 with new activation ($20 per month with Sprint Flex), Sprint will ship you a 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from LG that's worth $500. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration.
This offer runs from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, while supplies last.
OnePlus 6T bundles from OnePlus.comJames Martin/CNET
If you're eyeing the unlocked OnePlus 6T, the company has two bundle offers in store.
- Buy OnePlus 6T (128GB) in either black shade and get a free fast charge adapter with 100cm Type-C cable -- this is a $14.95 savings
- Buy the OnePlus 6T (256GB) in either black shade and get a fast car charger, a savings of $29.95
The promotion runs from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, while supplies last.
LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $432 on service at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
This offer on the high-end LG G7 is a little more difficult to puzzle out. When you buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan.
The sale begins Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24. More details here.
Motorola Moto X4: Save $120 at Best Buy, but...Josh Miller/CNET
The charming Moto X4 is one of our favorite midrange handsets of the year. Strangely, you can already buy the Moto X4 unlocked for even less ($230) straight from Motorola's site.
Moto E5: $50 at Best Buy (Save $50)Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
Motorola has earned its reputation as a maker of quality budget phones, and the half-off price here feels right for this Android starter phone. Service provided by Simple Mobile.
The sale starts Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24.
Huawei Honor View 10 for $349: Amazon (Save $150)Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone.
The sale begins Nov. 23 and runs through Nov. 26.
LG Optimus Zone 4: Save $65 at WalmartVerizon
This Verizon prepaid phone comes with a 5-inch screen and has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This is an entry-level phone through and through.
Online: Nov 21 at 10 p.m. ET.
In-store: Nov 22 at 6 p.m., through Nov. 23.
LG Stylo 4: Save $90 at Best BuyAmazon
If the Galaxy Note 9 is too rich for your blood, the LG Stylo 4 can satisfy some of your stylus needs. You can pick it up unlocked for $210.
Sales begin Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and run though Nov. 24.
LG Rebel 4 LTE: $50 at Target (Save $50)LG
Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone. TracFone provides the wireless service.
The sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day), but its website already advertises the $50 price.
Black Friday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Laptop, PC, Chromebook, tablet and monitor deals for Black Friday 2018
- Streamers for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV start at $20
- Smart home bargains: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018: Bose, Beats, JBL and Skullcandy
Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices
- iPhone deals for Black Friday 2018: $150 off iPhone XR, XS, $400 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy phone deals: $600 Note 9, $320 Galaxy S9, $300 gift card
- Nintendo Swich discounts: Mario Kart bundle for $300, $25 games and more
- Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: Bargains on bundles, games and consoles
- Apple AirPods: What's the best Black Friday 2018 deal?
Black Friday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018 deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa and more
- Walmart's best Black Friday 2018 prices: TVs, iPad, PlayStation 4, InstantPot
- Best Buy's top discounts: Roku and OLED TVs, Sonos, Apple and Google
- Target's best deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Every good Black Friday 2018 deal we've found so far
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
This article first published Nov. 9, 2018. Updated most recently on Nov. 15.
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.
Discuss: Black Friday 2018 phone deals: Free OnePlus 6T now, LG V40 with free $500 TV, Moto G6 for $200
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.