Black Friday 2018: Nintendo's eShop Cyber Deals are live

James Martin/CNET

What's better than a long Thanksgiving weekend playing video games? A long Thanksgiving weekend playing cheap video games. If you keep an eye out, you can find game deals from Sony, Microsoft, Google Play, Apple and a ton of retailers -- but today it's Nintendo's turn.

This morning the company put up a new Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals page with a ton of discounts across the Nintendo Switch and 3DS digital storefronts, marking games down from 25 to 50 percent.

There's a ton of games to choose from. Standouts include:

On Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $32 (Gold Edition) or $24 (Standard Edition)



Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze: $42 (down from $60)



Okami HD: $15 (down from $20)



Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition: $60 (down from $80)



Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon: $7 (down from $10)



Doom: $30 (down from $60)



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $30 (down from $60)



Wolfenstein II: The new Colossus: $30 (down from $60)

On Nintendo 3DS

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D: $14 (down from $20)

Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past: $20 (down from $40)

Kirby Fighters Deluxe: $3.49 (down from $7)

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth: $10 (down from $20)

Hyrule Warriors Legends: $20 (down from $40)

There are a bunch more deals on Nintendo's website too, as well as additional discounts available on the eShop deals page that aren't officially listed as part of this sale. Check out the official page yourself for more details. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Nintendo's eShop Cyber Deals sale runs until Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. PT.

