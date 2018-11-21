Black Friday 2018: Nintendo's eShop Cyber Deals are live

What's better than a long Thanksgiving weekend playing video games? A long Thanksgiving weekend playing cheap video games. If you keep an eye out, you can find game deals from Sony, Microsoft, Google Play, Apple and a ton of retailers -- but today it's Nintendo's turn.
This morning the company put up a new Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals page with a ton of discounts across the Nintendo Switch and 3DS digital storefronts, marking games down from 25 to 50 percent.
There's a ton of games to choose from. Standouts include:
On Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $32 (Gold Edition) or $24 (Standard Edition)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze: $42 (down from $60)
- Okami HD: $15 (down from $20)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition: $60 (down from $80)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon: $7 (down from $10)
- Doom: $30 (down from $60)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $30 (down from $60)
- Wolfenstein II: The new Colossus: $30 (down from $60)
On Nintendo 3DS
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D: $14 (down from $20)
- Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past: $20 (down from $40)
- Kirby Fighters Deluxe: $3.49 (down from $7)
- Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth: $10 (down from $20)
- Hyrule Warriors Legends: $20 (down from $40)
There are a bunch more deals on Nintendo's website too, as well as additional discounts available on the eShop deals page that aren't officially listed as part of this sale. Check out the official page yourself for more details. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.See Nintendo's eShop Cyber Deals
Nintendo's eShop Cyber Deals sale runs until Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. PT.
Black Friday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Laptop, PC, Chromebook, tablet and monitor deals for Black Friday 2018
- Streamers for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV start at $20
- Smart home bargains: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018: Bose, Beats, JBL and Skullcandy
Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices
- iPhone deals for Black Friday 2018: $150 off iPhone XR, XS, $400 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy phone deals: $600 Note 9, $320 Galaxy S9, $300 gift card
- Nintendo Swich discounts: MarioKart bundle for $300, $25 games and more
- Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: Bargains on bundles, games and consoles
- Apple AirPods: What's the best Black Friday 2018 deal?
Black Friday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018 deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa and more
- Walmart's best Black Friday 2018 prices: TVs, iPad, PlayStation 4, InstantPot
- Best Buy's top discounts: Roku and OLED TVs, Sonos, Apple and Google
- Target's best deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Every good Black Friday 2018 deal we've found so far
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Nintendo Switch
-
Review•Nintendo Switch review: Pure fun on a big-screen TV or on the go
-
Preview•Nintendo Switch: All the latest details
-
How To•Black Friday 2018: Upgrade your Nintendo Switch with these deals
-
News•Black Friday 2018 Best Buy deals available now: Nintendo Switch, Galaxy S9, Philips Hue Roku TVs and more
Discuss: Black Friday 2018: Nintendo's eShop Cyber Deals are live
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.