Black Friday 2018: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle is sold out nearly everywhere -- here are your options

Update, Friday evening, Nov. 23:
Sorry, Nintendo fans: as of Friday evening, it's looking like the Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is sold out online pretty much everywhere. That leaves you with 3 choices:
Wait until Monday (Sunday night, really) when Walmart's Cyber Monday online sale kicks off with a Mario Rabbids bundle instead. It's currently sold out now at $325, but we assume that Walmart will be replenishing stock for the $300 Cyber Monday offer.
If you just want the Switch alone (not a bundle), Rakuten.com is currently offering 20 percent off sitewide with promo code BF20. I found at least one seller offering the console for $310; the code brought my in-cart price down to $250. But this was a third-party seller, not Rakuten proper, and there are other third-party vendors that have marked up the starting price to $329 (which would still get you down to $263). And supplies are definitely limited.
Pray for the sites below to replenish stock.
Updated: Friday, Nov. 23 at 5:44 p.m. ET.
We liked the GameStop deal because of the extra gift card thrown in (see below), but that one is currently sold out online -- your local store may still have it, however.
Also note that we've seen many online stores go from out of stock to back in, so don't treat that as an absolute -- check back.
Out of stock online as of Friday afternoon/evening:See it at Walmart
See it at Amazon
In-store only at Best Buy
See it at Target
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart Deluxe and another $50 on topCNET screenshot
By purchasing the Mario Kart Switch bundle at GameStop, you get an additional $50 store credit, no questions asked. That's almost a new full-priced game, or a bundle of excellent downloadable titles, just for getting the same bundle you'd pick up elsewhere. (Currently SOLD OUT online.)
Other Nintendo deals
Nintendo is having a couple of non-Switch bundles for the holidays as well. The Super Mario Maker Edition of the 2DS will be available at all the stores the Switch bundle can be found. The bundle includes a Mario Maker-themed design, with the game preinstalled.
Then there's the Nintendo Labo bundle, which you'll find exclusively at Best Buy.
Nintendo Labo Bundle: $99 (save $51)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (typically $80) and the Labo Variety Kit ($70) can be purchased together at Best Buy for $99 from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1. The Robot Labo Kit is also $20 off if you purchase it alone.
Finally, note that Nintendo is having a digital online only sale for many of its games, too.See eShop game sale
Nintendo Cyber Monday deals
Walmart has announced two Cyber Monday deals of note that start online at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 26: The Switch bundled with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $300 (fine, but not as good as Mario Kart) and the 2DS XL for $21 off (not too shabby!).See 2DS XL at Walmart
Out of stock online as of Friday morning:See Switch Mario Rabbids Bundle at Walmart
