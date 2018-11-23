Nintendo/Screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

Looking for an excellent deal on the Nintendo Switch? Lucky for you, Black Friday deals are here -- and some of them are actually still in stock. Right now, you have two basic choices: Get the bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now, or wait until Monday (Sunday night, really) when Walmart's Cyber Monday online sale kicks off with a Mario Rabbids bundle instead. Both go for $300, throwing the game in for free.

Pro tip: You want the Mario Kart version -- trust us. That one hit most big retailers on Wednesday evening -- Target, Walmart, Amazon or Best Buy. And while some have sold out online, plenty others are still available. Here's the rundown as it stands on Friday morning.

Pro tip No. 2: If you just want the Switch alone (not a bundle), Rakuten.com is currently offering 20 percent off sitewide with promo code BF20. I found at least one seller offering the console for $310; the code brought my in-cart price down to $250. But this was a third-party seller, not Rakuten proper, and there are other third-party vendors that have marked up the starting price to $329 (which would still get you down to $263). And supplies are definitely limited.

Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Friday, Nov. 23 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

We liked the GameStop deal because of the extra gift card thrown in (see below), but that one is currently sold out online -- your local store may still have it, however.

Also note that we've seen many online stores go from out of stock to back in, so don't treat that as an absolute -- check back.

In stock online as of Friday morning:

Out of stock online as of Friday morning:

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart Deluxe and another $50 on top CNET screenshot By purchasing the Mario Kart Switch bundle at GameStop, you get an additional $50 store credit, no questions asked. That's almost a new full-priced game, or a bundle of excellent downloadable titles, just for getting the same bundle you'd pick up elsewhere. (Currently SOLD OUT online.) $299.00 at GameStop

Other Nintendo deals

Nintendo is having a couple of non-Switch bundles for the holidays as well. The Super Mario Maker Edition of the 2DS will be available at all the stores the Switch bundle can be found. The bundle includes a Mario Maker-themed design, with the game preinstalled.

Then there's the Nintendo Labo bundle, which you'll find exclusively at Best Buy.

Nintendo Labo Bundle: $99 (save $51) Sarah Tew/CNET The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (typically $80) and the Labo Variety Kit ($70) can be purchased together at Best Buy for $99 from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1. The Robot Labo Kit is also $20 off if you purchase it alone. See at Best Buy Nintendo Labo Review

Finally, note that Nintendo is having a digital online only sale for many of its games, too.

Nintendo Cyber Monday deals

Walmart has announced two Cyber Monday deals of note that start online at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 26: The Switch bundled with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $300 (fine, but not as good as Mario Kart) and the 2DS XL for $21 off (not too shabby!).

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

