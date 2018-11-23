Black Friday 2018 kitchen and appliance deals starting now: Instant Pot deals still available, $100 off Vitamix products and more

If you're looking to make a practical Black Friday splurge, good news: Today, you'll find all sorts of large appliances, vacuums and a wide variety of kitchen gadgets marked down as Black Friday specials, both at retail and online.
Updated: Nearly all sales live now. Deals and availability confirmed on Friday, Nov. 23, 1 p.m. PT.
We'll be collecting our favorite deals on large appliances and kitchen gadgets right here. We'll update the list as new deals are announced and old ones expire, including offers from outlets like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, JCPenney, Kohls, Lowes, Home Depot, eBay, Newegg, Fry's, Sam's Club and Jet. Just keep in mind CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Here we go!
Dyson V8 Animal, $300Luke Westaway/CNET
Dyson's stick vacuums have the power of full uprights with much more maneuverability. Usually, our main qualm with Dyson vacs is the price, but for Black Friday, Costco has the latest Dyson stick vacuum for $100 off.
Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members; annual plans are available for $60 to $120.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $220KitchenAid
Given that you can pay upward of $400 for the classic, colorful KitchenAid Stand Mixer, this Best Buy deal looks pretty good. Snag this elegant kitchen staple for $220. The deal is on right now.
Kohls will offer sales on a few different models of the KitchenAid Stand Mixer on Black Friday. As will Newegg.
OK with a smaller-sized model? eBay has one marked down to $180..
Instant Pot for $70 (Save $30)Instant Pot via Amazon
Different models of the hit pressure cooker were marked down for Black Friday, and some are still available. Walmart's deal on the Instant Pot Lux 8 for $60 is now sold out online, but Target has the Instant Pot Duo for $70, which is $30 off the normal price.
Costco is offering $35 off the similar Instant Pot Nova, though you'll need to be a Costco member to see the price on the website and buy it. Kohl's also has a similar doorbuster sale on a couple of Instant Pot models, and the retailer will also throw in $15 in store credit for every $50 you spend.
Sam's Club is offering a different model for $90 ($40 off) to its members.
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, $450
Best Buy will have a few Black Friday discounts on Dyson products as well. Among the bargains, you can get Dyson's bladeless air purifier for $150 off.
Anova Precision Cooker Wi-Fi, $100Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This deal is also on right now. Snag one of our favorite immersion sous vide cookers, the Anova Precision Cooker, for half off at Best Buy. Look for the same Black Friday deal on Amazon, too.
40 percent off of large appliances at Home DepotChris Monroe/CNET
Home Depot is offering big discounts on many large appliances, with steeper discounts if you bundle more. You'll get $60 off if you buy two appliances, $150 for a bundle of three and $250 if you bundle four appliances together. The sale is in effect from now through Nov. 29.
40 percent off of large appliances at Lowe'sTyler Lizenby/CNET
Not to be left behind, Lowe's is offering a wide variety of large appliance sales as well. These sales are on now and have a similar bonus structure to Home Depot in that you'll save more by packaging multiple large appliances.
40 percent off of large appliances at Best BuyChris Monroe/CNET
Joining the mix, Best Buy has a similar deal across its appliance line starting today.
Samsung Family Hub, $3,300Chris Monroe/CNET
Best Buy has a few appliance deals of particular interest, beyond the broad price cut. The Samsung Family Hub is one of the most interesting smart appliances out there, with a full touchscreen display on one of the door panels. The price has gradually dropped on this premium fridge since it launched in 2016 for $6,000. This counter-depth version for $3,300 is still a good deal as it's $800 off of the current list price. You can get this deal now.
Best Buy also has a simpler Samsung French Door fridge for $1,000.
LG InstaView Fridge, $2,900Chris Monroe/CNET
LG's smart fridge illuminates the interior with a knock. The InstaView is LG's answer to Samsung's Family Hub, and the see-through panel is a cool feature. Better yet, you can currently get the fridge at a steep discount from Best Buy. The $2,900 price is $880 off of the normal cost.
Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Blender, $60Chris Monroe/CNET
A powerful blender with a wide variety of attachments, you can get the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ for half off from Target on Black Friday. Best Buy will have the blender for the same price.
Ninja Coffee Bar, $100Tyler Lizenby/CNET
You can also get the Ninja Coffee Bar at a steep discount from Target on Black Friday. It's normally $200 and you can get it for $100. As with the Nutri Ninja, Best Buy has the same deal, too.
Magic Bullet, $20
If you just want a blender for the sake of smoothies, you can snag the Magic Bullet from Walmart on Black Friday for a steep discount off of its normal $70 price.
Vitamix blenders, $100 offTyler Lizenby/CNET
Vitamix is offering up to $100 off of all new blenders on the company site as a special holiday promotion. Most are $50 to $70 off, and you can browse the selection here.
Tasty Cookware bundle with Google Home Mini, $100
You can get 30 pieces of ceramic cookware and a $50 smart speaker packaged together from Walmart on Black Friday. The bundle normally has a nice price of $230, so getting it for $100 is a steal if you need a bunch of new pots and pans while wanting a smarter kitchen in the process.
Hamilton 12-cup coffee maker, $10
If you really want a low-cost, no-frills coffee maker, Kohl's will have a Hamilton Beach model on sale for $10. They're offering a number of other Hamilton Beach small appliances for the same price.
Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away, $150Tyler Lizenby/CNET
A flexible vacuum with a surprising amount of cleaning power, the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away is already affordable for its power. Target has it right now for the extra-attractive price of $150.
Newegg will offer a similar Shark vacuum for only $100 on Black Friday.
Hoover WindTunnel 2, $50
Skip the trendy brands like Dyson and Shark for a classic like Hoover and you can get a sturdy vacuum for very little on Black Friday. Walmart will have the Hoover WindTunnel 2 for half off at $50.
Whirlpool washer and dryer, $620 off
Costco's also offering a steep discount on a Whirlpool washer and dryer pair. Other Costco appliance doorbusters have already sold out online, but halfway through Black Friday, this one is still live. You will need to sign into the website with a membership to see the washer's price.
Cooks Air Fryer, $5
An air fryer is a great way to cook up a quick batch of snack food, and it's hard to imagine finding one for cheaper than this. Since most air fryers cost $100 or more, snagging one for $5 from JCPenney on Black Friday is a steal, though the price includes a mail in rebate.
More Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018 deals
- Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
- Black Friday 2018: A sneak peek at Amazon's device deals
- CNET's Black Friday 2018 hub: Every Black Friday deal we've found
Discuss: Black Friday 2018 kitchen and appliance deals starting now: Instant Pot deals still available, $100 off Vitamix products and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.