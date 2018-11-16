Black Friday 2018 kitchen and appliance deals: $40 off Instant Pot, $100 off Dyson products and more

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you're in the market for a practical Black Friday splurge, you can find large appliances, vacuums and a wide variety of kitchen gadgets for a sizable chunk off of the sticker price. You'll be able to up your cooking game and save money in the process.

We'll be collecting our favorite deals on large appliances and kitchen gadgets right here. We'll update the list as new deals are announced and old ones expire. If you're ready to shop, you're in luck. Even though Black Friday itself isn't for a week (Nov. 23), some of the holiday deals have already started.

Just keep in mind:

Deal terms vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.



The deals below are correct as of Nov. 16, and include Best Buy Walmart Target Costco JCPenney, Kohls, Lowes Home Depot, New Egg and Jet. When more deals come in, we'll include them too.



We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins.

Here we go!

Dyson V8 Animal, $300 Luke Westaway/CNET Dyson's stick vacuums have the power of full uprights with much more maneuverability. Usually, our main qualm with Dyson vacs is the price, which makes this deal particularly appealing. Costco has the latest Dyson stick vacuum for $100 off starting Nov. 22. Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members; annual plans are available for $60 to $120. Kohls has a deal on a similar Dyson v8 on Black Friday as well. $300.00 at Costco CNET Take

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, $450 Best Buy will have a few Black Friday discounts on Dyson products as well. Among the bargains, you can get Dyson's bladeless air purifier for $150 off. $450.00 at Best Buy CNET Take

Anova Precision Cooker Wi-Fi, $100 One of our favorite immersion sous vide cookers, you'll be able to snag the Wi-Fi-enabled version of the Anova Precision Cooker for half off on Black Friday from Best Buy. $100.00 at Best Buy CNET Review

40 percent off of large appliances at Home Depot Home Depot is offering big discounts on many large appliances, with steeper discounts if you bundle more. You'll get $60 off if you buy two appliances, $150 for a bundle of three and $250 if you bundle four appliances together. The sale is in effect from now through Nov. 29. See at Home Depot

40 percent off of large appliances at Lowe's Not to be left behind, Lowe's is offering a wide variety of large appliance sales as well. These sales are on now and have a similar bonus structure to Home Depot in that you'll save more by packaging multiple large appliances. See at Lowe's

40 percent off of large appliances at Best Buy Joining the mix, Best Buy has a similar deal across its appliance line starting today. See at Best Buy

Samsung Family Hub, $3,300 Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy has a few appliance deals of particular interest, beyond the broad price cut. The Samsung Family Hub is one of the most interesting smart appliances out there, with a full touchscreen display on one of the door panels. The price has gradually dropped on this premium fridge since it launched in 2016 for $6,000. This counter-depth version for $3,300 is still a good deal as it's $800 off of the current list price. You can get this deal now. Best Buy also has a simpler Samsung French Door fridge for $1,000. $3,300.00 at Best Buy CNET Review

LG InstaView Fridge, $3,000 LG's smart fridge illuminates the interior with a knock. The InstaView is LG's answer to Samsung's Family Hub, and the see-through panel is a cool feature. Better yet, you can currently get the fridge at a steep discount from Best Buy. The $3,000 price is $780 off of the normal cost. $3,000.00 at Best Buy CNET Review

Ninja Coffee Bar, $100 You can also get the Ninja Coffee Bar at a steep discount from Target on Black Friday. It's normally $200 and you can get it for $100. As with the Nutri Ninja, Best Buy has the same deal. $100.00 at Target CNET Review

Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $100 Best Buy also has a more robust Ninja blender on sale. This deal is available now. $100.00 at Best Buy

Magic Bullet, $20 If you just want a blender for the sake of smoothies, you can snag the Magic Bullet from Walmart on Black Friday for a steep discount off of its normal $70 price. $20.00 at Walmart

Tasty Cookware bundle with Google Home Mini, $100 You can get 30 pieces of ceramic cookware and a $50 smart speaker packaged together from Walmart on Black Friday. The bundle normally has a nice price of $230, so getting it for $100 is a steal if you need a bunch of new pots and pans and want a smarter kitchen in the process. $100.00 at Walmart CNET Review

Bunn 10 Cup Coffeemaker, $75 Bunn makes no-frills coffee machines that still brew up a tasty cup of Joe. Starting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, you can get the Bunn 10 Cup brewer for $75 from Jet, which is roughly $40 off the list price. $75.00 at Jet

Hamilton 12-cup coffee maker, $10 If you really want a low-cost, no-frills coffee maker, Kohls will have a Hamilton Beach model on sale for $10. They're offering a number of other Hamilton Beach small appliances for the same price. $10.00 at Kohls

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away, $150 Tyler Lizenby/CNET A flexible vacuum with a surprising amount of cleaning power, the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away is already affordable for its power. On Black Friday, Target will have it for the extra-attractive price of $150. New Egg will offer a similar Shark vacuum for only $100. $150.00 at Target CNET Review

Hoover WindTunnel 2, $50 Skip the trendy brands like Dyson and Shark for a classic like Hoover and you can get a sturdy vacuum for very little on Black Friday. Walmart has the Hoover WindTunnel 2 for half off at $50. $50.00 at Walmart CNET Review

LG Counter Depth Fridge, $1,300 off Costco has a nice deal on an attractive LG fridge with an InstaView Door-in-Door panel. The exact price varies by region, but you should get a large amount off of the sticker cost wherever you live. The discount is available now through Nov. 29. See at Costco

Whirlpool washer and dryer, $620 off Costco's also offering a steep discount on a Whirlpool washer and dryer pair starting Nov. 22. See at Costco

Cooks Air Fryer, $5 An air fryer is a great way to cook up a quick batch of snack food, and it's hard to imagine finding one for cheaper than this. Since most air fryers cost $100 or more, snagging one for $5 from JCPenney on Black Friday is a steal, though the price includes a mail in rebate. $5.00 at JCPenney CNET Take

