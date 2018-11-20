Black Friday 2018 headphone deals: Bose, JBL, Jabra and Skullcandy, starting at $25

These days just about everybody needs headphones, and they come in more varieties than ever. And just like every other kind of gadget during Black Friday, these noise-cancelling, wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear and/or sports-friendly music companions are on-sale for the lowest prices of the year.
So how do you know which ones are actually bargains? That's where CNET comes in. We've looked through a bunch of ads to identify the best deals on headphones we can recommend, whether we've reviewed them or not.
Before we dive in, however, you should know:
- This page incorporates the latest sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Wal-mart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's, Dell, Shopko, Meijer, JCPenney, Belk and Samsung.com.
- Deal availability varies per store, and links to specific headphones at stores might not show the Black Friday 2018 price until the sale starts.
Alright, let's get to it.
Headphone deals you can get today
We're going to start with current deals. Some of these may be available just for 24 hours -- so jump on them if you're interested.
JBL E55BT: $60 at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailersSarah Tew/CNET
Availability: Now
Store: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other several other retailers
I reviewed this midrange E55BT Bluetooth headphone and liked it, but thought it was a little too expensive at its list price. But at $60 it's a good deal.
Jabra Move: $50 (half off) at Amazon and other retailersJabra
Availability: Now
Store: Amazon
This is a decent deal on Jabra's popular on-ear wireless the headphone, the Move.
Bose SoundSport Free: $169 at Walmart, Amazon and other retailers ($30 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Availability: Now
Store: Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy
Bose's totally wireless SoundSport Free headphones rarely go on sale. They're $30 off at several retailers.
Hifiman Edition S for $68Amazon
Availability: Now
I haven't tried this wired headphone, but Hifiman makes some very good sounding headphones that typically cost a lot more.
Coming soon Black Friday headphone deals
Here's a handful of the top headphone deals coming later this week. We haven't included some so-called deals because we don't feel they're really bargains.
Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Walmart and Amazon ($50 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Availability: Starts Wed, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET online
Bose's popular wireless sports headphone will be on sale for $100 at a few different retailers for Black Friday.
Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless: $25 at Target ($25 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Availability: Starts Thursday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.
Store: Target
I liked this "budget" neckband style headphone from Skullcandy. It's a solid deal at $25.
Bose On-Ear Wireless: $100 Costco ($60 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Availability: Starts Friday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.
Store: Costco
Bose's comfy On-Ear wireless headphone will be $100 at Costco. It's unclear whether this deal will be available online.
