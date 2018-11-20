Black Friday 2018 headphone deals: Bose, JBL, Jabra and Skullcandy, starting at $25

Sarah Tew/CNET

These days just about everybody needs headphones, and they come in more varieties than ever. And just like every other kind of gadget during Black Friday, these noise-cancelling, wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear and/or sports-friendly music companions are on-sale for the lowest prices of the year.

So how do you know which ones are actually bargains? That's where CNET comes in. We've looked through a bunch of ads to identify the best deals on headphones we can recommend, whether we've reviewed them or not.

Before we dive in, however, you should know:

Alright, let's get to it.

Headphone deals you can get today

We're going to start with current deals. Some of these may be available just for 24 hours -- so jump on them if you're interested.

JBL E55BT: $60 at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers Sarah Tew/CNET Availability: Now Store: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other several other retailers I reviewed this midrange E55BT Bluetooth headphone and liked it, but thought it was a little too expensive at its list price. But at $60 it's a good deal. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Jabra Move: $50 (half off) at Amazon and other retailers Jabra Availability: Now Store: Amazon This is a decent deal on Jabra's popular on-ear wireless the headphone, the Move. See at Amazon

Hifiman Edition S for $68 Amazon Availability: Now Store: Walmart and Amazon I haven't tried this wired headphone, but Hifiman makes some very good sounding headphones that typically cost a lot more. See at Walmart

Coming soon Black Friday headphone deals



Here's a handful of the top headphone deals coming later this week. We haven't included some so-called deals because we don't feel they're really bargains.

Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Walmart and Amazon ($50 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Availability: Starts Wed, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET online Store: Walmart and Amazon Bose's popular wireless sports headphone will be on sale for $100 at a few different retailers for Black Friday. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless: $25 at Target ($25 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Availability: Starts Thursday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. Store: Target I liked this "budget" neckband style headphone from Skullcandy. It's a solid deal at $25. See at Target Read the CNET review

Bose On-Ear Wireless: $100 Costco ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Availability: Starts Friday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. Store: Costco Bose's comfy On-Ear wireless headphone will be $100 at Costco. It's unclear whether this deal will be available online. See at Costco

