Black Friday 2018 game console deals: PlayStation 4 for $200, Nintendo Switch bundles, Xbox One X for $400 and more

There's nothing better than relaxing at home after Thanksgiving to game... unless of course you're relaxing at home and avoiding the Black Friday crush by hitting up the sales online. A new game console means hundreds of hours of entertainment with the best games. And a console bought during Black Friday means hundreds of dollars of savings.

This year the biggest names in console gaming, namely Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, have deals that include their consoles as well as bundled games, all for big savings.

Last updated on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6:53 p.m. PT to remove deals out of stock.

We've collected some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far below. Bear in mind:

The deals below are current as of Thursday, Nov. 22.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website where one is available, but some of these deals are going fast. We'll keep updating as things change.

Best PlayStation 4 deals

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man bundle: $200 (save $100) - In-store only Aloysius Low/CNET If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. This is the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. It's been available since last Sunday at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon and elsewhere, and it's been going in and out of stock online. As of now, Best Buy is listing it as an in-store only. See at Best Buy Read the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim review

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $200 Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't care about those games, or the Move controllers, you can look for a variety of bundles at major retailers starting at $50 less. Titles include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall, and Creed: Rise to Glory, and retailers include Walmart (below) as well as Best Buy and GameStop. See at Walmart

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $40 If you're going to be getting these bundles and games, you'll likely want to play multiplayer to take advantage of Sony's monthly selection of free games. This year's Black Friday discounts knock $20 off the usual $60 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. See at Amazon

Best Xbox One deals



Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle. It's currently available pretty much everywhere and unlike the PlayStation bundles, doesn't seem to be selling out. Go figure. See at GameStop Xbox One S review

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) Josh Miller/CNET If you want the more powerful Xbox One X 1TB by itself, you can get it for $100 off from numerous retailers now. See at Target Xbox One X review

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe bundle Play on your big-screen TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch and with Super Mario Kart Deluxe as part of the package, you can hit the racetracks immediately. $299.00 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch review

And since you're going to want more games than what comes with that new console bundle, check out our guides to the best games currently available on the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

