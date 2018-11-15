Black Friday 2018 Galaxy deals: $600 Note 9, $320 Galaxy S9, $300 gift card

There are some generous Black Friday deals already cropping up for Samsung phones as premium as the Note 9 and Galaxy S9, down to more humble models you can buy for under $100. This is just the beginning, so you should expect even more offers from now through Cyber Monday. Promotions range from discounts to gift cards.

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving -- this year that's Friday Nov. 23, but the sales get underway as early as Nov. 16. We'll update this often with even more Black Friday phone deals as they appear. You have plenty of options, so let's dig in!

The deals below are current as of Nov. 15



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

T-Mobile carrier deals: Free Galaxy phones, or up to $750 off Josh Miller/CNET T-Mobile's Black Friday deal starts Nov. 16, and... it's a little complicated, so bear with me. You can get a phone either for free (chosen among select models), or you get up to $750 off the phone's full price. That's if you trade in an older phone and add an additional line of service to your plan. So, if you already have one phone line, this deal applies if you add a second line. If you pay for two phone lines, it works when you add a third. Here's how the phones shake out:

Free: Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8

Up to $750 off: Note 9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy S8 Active Here's how the bill credits work: If your phone of choice is in the $750-off camp (again, chosen from select models), you'll receive your trade-in value plus a $500 credit spread out in 24 bill credits. So, if you buy a $900 phone, you'll get up to $250 off in trade-in value and $500 in bill credits over a two-year spread. See at T-Mobile

Galaxy Note 9 for $600, S9 Plus for $440 and S9 for $320 on Samsung.com (save $400) Angela Lang/CNET A 40 percent savings on a $1,000 phone makes this $600 offer the best deal we've seen yet for a 128GB Note 9. Samsung also sheds $400 off the S9 Plus and S9, giving you a Galaxy S9 for $320 and an S9 Plus for $440. The offer locks in Verizon service, and you'll need to sign on for a device payment plan. Sale begins Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) See at Samsung Note 9 review

Unlocked Note 9 for $800, S9 Plus for $640, S9 for $520 from Samsung.com (save $200) Angela Lang/CNET This deal shaves $200 off the Note 9 (128GB), Galaxy S9 (64GB) or S9 Plus (64GB) when you buy them unlocked from Samsung's website. That means you'll spend $800 for the Note 9, $520 for the S9 and $640 for the S9 Plus. That doesn't count additional savings you might receive if you trade in an old phone as well -- Samsung will give you up to $300 when you buy either phone. Sale dates Nov. 18, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. ET through Nov. 26. See at Samsung

Save $200 to $372 off Note 9, S9 Plus, S9 from T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are also lowering their prices on the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9. Savings range from a minimum of $200 off to $372 off the S9 Plus when you pick up Sprint's service. All the deals originate on Samsung.com. Sale begins Nov. 18. See at Samsung

Get Note 9 for $800, S9 Plus for $640, S9 for $520 (save $200) and get a free starter kit Sarah Tew/CNET Buy a Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or Note 9 from Samsung to get $200 off the ticket price and a Starter Kit. Samsung throws in a DeX cable, wireless charger, case and studio-grade AKG headphones (not ear buds). With this deal you don't get as much money off, but Samsung values the starter kit bundle at $300, so it's worth looking at if you're also in the market for a set of over-ear cans. Sale dates Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m. ET through Nov. 26. See at Samsung

Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus: Save $300 at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET T-Mobile customers won't be able to benefit from any of Best Buy's offers, but $300 off any of Samsung's premium phones is a pretty good deal. The deal requires a qualified activation, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier. Sale dates Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. See at Best Buy Galaxy S9 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: $300 Target gift card Angela Lang/CNET You pay full price for this superphone for the doodlers, tinkerers and Android lovers, but a $300 gift card is nothing to sneeze at -- and if you're buying the bulk of your gifts at Target, there's something to say for one-stop shopping during the holiday crush. Sale dates Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Requires qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon. Limit two per guest. See at Target Galaxy Note 9 review

Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus with a $300 Walmart gift card Josh Miller/CNET You'll have to pay full price for the Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, S8 or S8 Plus, but if you're already a frequent Walmart shopper, $300 of "free" Walmart cash will sweeten the deal. Note that you'll need to activate the phone in-store with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon in order to qualify for the gift card. Sale dates In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

Galaxy S8, unlocked for $450 at Best Buy (save $150) Josh Miller/CNET Last year's Galaxy S8 is a smart alternative to the Galaxy S9 for people hoping to save a few more bucks. This discount for the 64GB unlocked version (black) makes the offer more compelling. The Galaxy S8's specs are strong enough to take you through 2019 and beyond. An unlocked phone means you can choose your own carrier and you won't be forced to activate in-store. Sale dates Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m, through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy Galaxy S8 review

Galaxy S7 for $200 at Walmart (save $130) Josh Miller/CNET Straight Talk customers can snatch up 2016's prepaid Galaxy S7 for $200. You'll get it in black, with 32GB of storage. Sale dates Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT

In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23 See at Walmart Galaxy S7 review

Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit for $65: Save $35 to $85 at Target, Best Buy Samsung An entry-level phone like the Galaxy J3 Orbit won't offer much in the way of camera prowess or speed, but it's relatively portable with a 5-inch screen. Target and Best Buy both sell the phone for $65 through a combination of prepaid services. Target partners with Total Wireless, while Best Buy's offer works with Simple Mobile, TracFone and Total Wireless. Sale dates Target: Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).

Best Buy: Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., through Nov. 24. See at Target Best Buy

Galaxy J7 Crown for $80, $100 (save $110 at Walmart, $90 at Best Buy) Samsung The Galaxy J7 Crown is a midrange phone with a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. At Walmart, the phone sells for $80 through Straight Talk's service. At Best Buy, it'll cost $100 and uses Total Wireless or Simple Mobile's networks. Sale dates Walmart: Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.

Best Buy: Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 24. See at Walmart See at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy J7: Save $90 at Target One of the more robust entry-level Android phones you can buy, the $100 Galaxy J7 has a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel rear camera. This offer is for Total Wireless service. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day). See at Target

Originally published Nov. 9.

Updated most recently on Nov. 15.

