Black Friday 2018 ebook sale: Dozens of Kindle titles starting at $2

Amazon has a long list of ebook discounts for Black Friday -- and unlike some of the other deals around today, these will never sell out. Amazon is advertising "save up to 80% on 150 best sellers on Kindle." You can page through that list, but I'm going to highlight some of my personal favorites here (if you'll indulge me), and thread in some additional highlights from the folks at Open Road Media, who were kind enough to share their discount list with us ahead of time, too. Full disclosure: My reading tends to skew towards crime thrillers, sci-fi and historical fiction.
Note that links are directly to the Amazon product page, and that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Read and recommended (by me)
A Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin ($3): Even if you've watched the show -- which wraps up next year -- getting to read the fantasy saga from the beginning is a revelatory experience.
Seveneves by Neal Stephenson ($3): The moon explodes on page 1 -- and then the clock begins ticking on humanity's time on earth. Like many Stephenson books, this one is rich with scientific detail and has a problematic third act, but there's still a lot of enjoy and ponder over here.
Digital Fortress by Dan Brown ($3): Yes, this techno-thriller from the author of The Da Vinci Code is pretty ridiculous. But with his standard 5-page cliffhanger chapters and zippy plotting, it makes for an entertaining enough read.
City by Clifford D. Simak ($2): This series of linked novellas was first published in the 1950s. Unlike a lot of sci-fi from that era, I found it to be very readable and surprisingly not dated.
Night of the Fox by Jack Higgins ($2): Cool, old-school WWII thriller from the author of The Eagle Has Landed.
A Well-Known Secret by Jim Fusilli ($2): This modern-day riff on the classic detective genre takes place in Manhattan, where the protagonist is mourning the death of his wife, even as he searches for her killer -- and picks up some gigs on the side. First of a series with the same characters.
Other titles and authors of note
- Ed McBain books starting at $1: If you're in to police procedurals, anything by Ed McBain will be the reading equivalent of cotton candy.
- Graham Greene books starting at $2: Many of this British author's classic mid-century works are on sale for 2 bucks today, including The Quiet American and Our Man in Havana.
- Borne by Jeff VanderMeer ($4): The author of the Southern Reach Trilogy kicks off an all-new sci-fi world with this 2017 novel. Read it, and then listen to the CNET Book Club discussion with the author.
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders ($4): I feel like I'm the only person who hasn't yet read this recent winner of the Mann Booker Prize.
You'll also find titles by the likes of Nelson DeMille, Arthur C. Clarke, John Jakes, Mark Bowden, Nicholas Pileggi and Henning Mankell. Some of them are their best known works and series, others are lesser known titles. But if you like the author, it's worth taking a chance at these prices.
Note that some or all of these deals may well expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight (Friday, Nov. 23). Additional discount titles will be added throughout the weekend, however. The Open Road link below also includes links to the Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble and Google ebook stores, too.Full Amazon Black Friday ebook deals
Full Open Road Black Friday list
