Black Friday 2018 smartwatch and fitness tracker deals: $80 off Apple Watch, $70 off Galaxy Watch, $50 off Fitbit Versa

2018 may finally be the year you trade in your analog watch for something a little smarter. Over the last few years, wearable devices from companies like Apple, Fitbit and Garmin have become helpful tools that keep you connected while kicking your butt into shape. And with Black Friday deals like these, buying a smartwatch or fitness tracker is more tempting than ever.
But before you start looking for deals, it's important to figure out what you need in a wearable or you may end up spending more on features you don't need. Designated fitness bands such as Fitbit's Charge 3 and Alta, or Garmin's Vivofit tend to be cheaper options. You get basic activity tracking, watch features and notifications, but you're limited by a smaller screen.
Smartwatches such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa or Samsung Gear for example, will still have a lot of the same fitness tracking functionality as the previous trackers, but they have more controls on the screen and can even become a secondary phone. The downside is they do tend to be bulkier and more expensive.
Now that you have a clearer idea of what you want, let's save you some money. We'll be sure to update this post with both Walmart wearables deals and Best Buy wearables deals later this week. In the meantime, check out our Walmart and Best Buy deals in all their glory.
Just keep in mind:
- Terms of the deal vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 15, and include Target, Amazon and Shopko. When more retailers' deals come in (we expect Best Buy and Walmart later this week, for example), we'll include them too.
- We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins.
With that out of the way, let's get you started on some bargain hunting.
Fitbit Charge 3, $120 (Save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
Fitbit's latest tracker is almost a category of its own. It's not quite a fully fledged smartwatch, but it's not just a fitness band either. The design is also a nice middle ground between bulky and sleek, and has some tactile functionality on the screen.
Sale pricing starts
Shopko: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m.
Target: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Best Buy: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
JCPenney: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m.
Kohl's: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $199 (Save $80)James Martin/CNET
If you don't need the EKG feature on this year's Series 4, the Apple Watch Series 3 may be the perfect fit. It has most of the same features as the newer model, but for a lot less. And it still keeps track of your ticker by alerting you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low. This price is also available at Macy's.
Sale pricing starts
Macy's: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Target: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Best Buy ($229): In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Fitbit Versa, $149 (Save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
This Fitbit smartwatch has a comfortable, sleek design with a color touchscreen, heart rate sensor and a battery that will last you days at a time. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but only Android users will be able to program quick responses to reply to text messages. This deal is also available at Shopko.
Sale pricing starts
Kohl's: Online Monday, Nov. 19, and in-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Shopko: Online Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Meijer: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 6 a.m.
Kohl's: In-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Best Buy: In-store Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Samsung Galaxy Watch, $260 (Save $70)James Martin/CNET
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch is a great Android alternative that you can also use phone free. It's one of the best looking smartwatches of 2018 with rotating bezel that makes it easy to navigate its many features. The watch can track over 35 different activities including sleep, and keeps a close eye on your stress levels.
Sale pricing starts
Samsung: Online Friday, Nov. 16.
Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch, $200 (Save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
This well crafted smartwatch has a round design and a rotating bezel that allows you to easily navigate through its many features. It also boasts one of the best Samsung features available: Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments at just about any credit card terminal.
Sale pricing starts
Samsung: TBD
Meijer: Online on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 6 a.m.
Costco: In-store starting on Nov. 23, at 9 a.m.
Fitbit Alta HR, $80 (Save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Fitbit Alta HR is the perfect companion if you're just getting stated on your fitness journey. It's the smallest and lightest fitness tracker on our list, with customizable straps that can give it a more stylish look. And it's still able to fit in a heart rate sensor for improved activity tracking and calorie count.
Sale pricing starts
Kohl's: Online starting Monday, Nov. 19, and in-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Best Buy: In-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m.
Fred Meyer: TBD
