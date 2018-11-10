Black Friday 2018 smartwatch and fitness tracker deals: $50 off Fitbit Versa, $80 off Apple Watch

John Kim/CNET

2018 may finally be the year you trade in your analogue watch for something a little smarter. Over the last few years wearable devices from companies like Apple, Fitbit and Garmin have become helpful tools that keep you connected while kicking your butt into shape. And with Black Friday deals like these, buying a smartwatch or fitness tracker is more tempting than ever.

But before you start looking for deals, its important to figure out what you need in a wearable or you may end up spending more on features you don't need. Designated fitness bands like Fitbit's Charge 3 and Alta or Garmin's Vivofit tend to be cheaper options. You get basic activity tracking, watch features and notifications, but you're limited by a smaller screen.

Smartwatches like the Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, or Samsung Gear for example, will still have a lot of the same fitness tracking functionality as the previous trackers, but they have more controls on the screen and can even become a secondary phone. The downside is they do tend to be bulkier and more expensive.

Now that you have a clearer idea of what you want, let's save you some money. We'll be sure to update this post with both Walmart wearables deals and Best Buy wearables deals later this week. In the meantime, check out our Walmart and Best Buy deals in all their glory.

Fitbit Charge 3, $120 (Save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET Fitbit's latest tracker is almost a category of its own. It's not quite a fully fledged smartwatch, but it's not just a fitness band either. The design is also a nice middle ground between bulky and sleek, and has some tactile functionality on the screen. Sale pricing starts Shopko: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. Target: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. $119.00 at Shopko Read CNET's Take

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $199 (Save $80) James Martin/CNET If you don't need the EKG feature on this year's Series 4, the Apple Watch Series 3 may be the perfect fit. It has most of the same features as the newer model, but for a lot less. And it still keeps track of your ticker by alerting you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low. Sale pricing starts Macy's: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Target: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. $199.00 at Target Read CNET's review

Fitbit Versa, $149 (Save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET This Fitbit smartwatch has a comfortable, sleek design with a color touchscreen, heart rate sensor and a battery that will last you days at a time. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but only Android users will be able to program quick responses to reply to text messages. Sale pricing starts Kohl's: Online Monday, Nov. 19, and in-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Shopko: Online Tuesday, Nov. 20. Meijer: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 6 a.m. $149.00 at Kohl's Read CNET's review

Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch, $200 (Save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This well crafted smartwatch has a round design and a rotating bezel that allows you to easily navigate through its many features. It also boasts one of the best Samsung features available: Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments at just about any credit card terminal. Sale pricing starts Meijer: Online on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 6 a.m. $199.00 at Meijer Read CNET's review

Fitbit Alta HR, $80 (Save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Alta HR is the perfect companion if you're just getting stated on your fitness journey. It's the smallest and lightest fitness tracker on our list, with customizable straps that can give it a more stylish look. And it's still able to fit in a heart rate sensor for improved activity tracking and calorie count. Sale pricing starts Kohl's: Online starting Monday, Nov. 19, and in-store on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Target: In-store and online Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. $79.00 at Kohl's Read CNET's review

