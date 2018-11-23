Black Friday 2018: $199 PS4 Spider-Man sold out, but PS4 Pro Red Dead bundle is alive and well

Hello Black Friday shoppers. Looking for a good deal on a game console? Xbox and Switch have you covered, with plenty of great bundles still in stock online (as of Friday morning). PS4? Not so much. Sony's red hot console deal went on sale last Sunday, alongside similar options from Xbox. But Sony's -- which paired a 1TB PS4 Slim console with the PS4-exclusive Spider-Man game for just $199 -- was available nearly everywhere. Until it went of stock, nearly everywhere.

Still, the step-up PS4 Pro -- albeit twice as expensive -- is widely available, with Red Dead Redemption 2 thrown in at no extra charge. With that in mind, here are the best PS4 deals we're seeing online.

Updated Friday, Nov. 23 at 11:10 a.m. ET with current price links.

PS4 Spider-Man bundle: Sold out nearly everywhere

While availability returned at a few places earlier in the week, the $199 Spider-Man bundle now seems sold out -- online, at least -- everywhere we can see, though Best Buy lists it as "in-store only," at least in our location:

While the following ones are listed as out of stock, we've collected the links here for easy access and checking, should they return. Keep an eye on Kohl's, too: If you're willing to brave the lines at your local Kohl's store -- or if it returns online -- you might be able to get the console bundle for $200 and $60 in Kohl's Cash.

Important note: Xbox bundles at $199 to $229 are still widely available. If you can live without PS4 exclusives like Spider-Man, God of War and the Uncharted series, it's an excellent substitute that will still play everything from Call of Duty, Madden, Assassin's Creed and the like.

PS4 Pro with Red Dead 2 for $399: Widely available

As mentioned above, this bundle (which, unlike Spider-Man, was never pitched as a Black Friday exclusive) remains widely available. That's not surprising given the price differential, but considering you can get one of the best games of the year (or maybe ever?) thrown in for free, it's worth noting, at least if you're buying for an adult gamer.

Take note: Red Dead actually looks considerably better on the Xbox One X (according to resident game guru Jeff Bakalar), which you can get this week at the same price, albeit without the game included.

Best deal right now appears to be at GameStop, which throws in a $50 gift card.

As of now, it appears out of stock at Amazon:

PSVR deals

Already own a PS4 and what to get into VR? There are plenty of good discounts on Sony's PSVR systems out there. And guess what? At these prices, it's actually kinda worth it.

We're seeing these bundles start to sell out at many retailers, but we've linked to ones that were in-stock at the time of this writing.

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot: $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If you already own a PS4, this kit takes it to the next level with two great VR games -- Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR -- as well as the two Move controllers for just $30 more than you'd normally pay for the base VR system alone. This bundle was widely available as of Sunday, but has begun to sell out. Retailers include Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. See at Walmart Sony PlayStation VR review

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $200 Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't care about those games, or the Move controllers, you can look for a variety of bundles at major retailers starting at $50 less. Titles include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall, and Creed: Rise to Glory, and retailers include Walmart (below) as well as GameStop and Best Buy. See at Walmart

What about games?

Before you buy any titles, you should set up a PS4 owner with a yearly membership to PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer, and offers discounts on online purchases -- and a handful of free titles each month. This $10 discount is good for new and existing subscribers, too.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $40 If you're going to be getting these bundles and games, you'll likely want to play multiplayer to take advantage of Sony's monthly selection of free games. This year's Black Friday discounts knock $20 off the usual $60 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. $39.00 at Amazon See at Walmart

Yes, plenty of great PS4 titles are on sale, too. Start by checking out the digital discounts at the online PlayStation Store. Compare those prices to some of the now-available discounts at GameStop. Some of our favorites -- all fantastic PS4 exclusives -- are listed below.

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man PS4 gameplay looks... amazing

Originally published on Nov. 19, 2018.

Update, Nov. 20: Clarified usage options for Kohl's Cash.

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

