Black Friday has proven to be fertile ground for deals on tablets and computers in past years. And 2018 promises to be no different.

Every retailer that sells computers -- from desktops to laptops, Chromebooks to gaming rigs, and from tablets to convertibles -- will look to clear out inventory before the end of the year. Expect to see lots of markdowns on older machines and configurations featuring Intel's previous seventh-gen processors. That's not to say that brand new systems with cutting-edge won't be on sale. They will be.

We're also interested to see how increased competition in the tablet market may drive down prices this year. At the high end, the rash of newly announced tablets in October (from Apple, Google and Microsoft) has already yielded one dynamite deal: A brand new Microsoft Surface Pro bundled with a Surface Pen and Type Cover keyboard for $800 at Costco. And the newest Apple iPad appears to be an early favorite this year, set to sell for $250 -- that's a $70 discount -- in multiple stores.

As always, remember the caveats. Many of these deals won't actually be live until Black Friday, Nov. 23. Though some, like this loaded $500 HP laptop from Sam's Club, will come sooner. In addition:

Deal terms vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.



The deals below are current as of Nov. 7, and include Amazon, Costco Target



We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the respective sales begin.

Tablets

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 bundle with Type Cover and Surface Pen for $800 ($200 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Costco's bundle delivers the Surface Pro package we've always wanted: The tablet, the stylus and the keyboard for $800. Those vital accessories usually tack an additional $230 onto the total price. This deal is a winner. $799.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

2018 Apple iPad (Gold, 32GB) for $250 ($70 off) Apple made its entry-level iPad even better with the latest version, released in March. This is likely to be the lowest price for it we'll see this year. Just note this deal is available at both Target and Costco, and it could pop up elsewhere, too. $250.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Laptops and PCs



HP Pavilion X360 with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $499 ($400 off) HP We've seen inferior configurations of HP's 15.6-inch Pavilion X360 sell for hundreds more. The deal at Sam's Club features serious components including a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB hard drive. You'll be hard pressed to find a better-equipped system at this price. Offer available only on Nov. 10. $400.00 at Sam's Club Read the CNET review

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 12GB RAM 1TB HDD for $450 ($100 off) It's not the fanciest laptop in the world, but it is slim and lightweight -- and this configuration is loaded with knockout components. At this price, it's worth a serious look. Note that Staples will sell a less expensive configuration of this model, with an Core i3 CPU, less RAM and a smaller hard drive for $330. It'll be available in stores only, not online. $450.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell XPS 13 for $1,500 ($500 off) We don't know exactly which configuration Costco is selling with this promotion -- but the XPS 13 is one of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, and this is a significant discount. $1,500.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop with Core i7 CPU and 1TB hard drive for $500 ($330 off) Staples slashes the price on this already-discounted 15.6-inch HP Pavilion laptop, which features a Core i7-8750H CPU with Optane support for accelerating slow storage. It's also got 8GB of DDR4 and a 1TB hard drive. Offer starts online Thanksgiving Day. $499.00 at Staples Read the CNET review

HP Chromebook with 14-inch display and Intel Celeron CPU for $210 ($40 off) Chromebooks are often so inexpensive that retailers have a difficult marking them down more -- even during Black Friday. We haven't reviewed this particular 14-inch Chromebook by HP but think the specs look decent at this price. $210.00 at Staples

HP 15t laptop with Intel Core i7 for $500 ($740 off) This deal is worth a look -- after HP reveals the full specifications of the model on offer. The 15t touchscreen laptop comes in a wide variety of configurations. This one features a seventh-gen Intel Core i7 CPU but the RAM and storage options remain unknown. $500.00 at HP

HP Pavilion desktop PC with Intel Core i5 for $370 ($260 off) Staples was already selling HP's Pavilion desktop PC at a discounted $510, but will take off an additional $140 starting on Thanksgiving. This setup includes a decent set of components including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 1TB SATA hard drive. $370.00 at Staples Read the CNET review

Monitors



Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $300 ($70 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell UltraSharp 27 is bright, with good general-purpose resolution and color quality -- and Costco has it for the lowest price we've seen. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell 24-inch UltraSharp LED monitor for $120 ($180 off) Staples' discount -- 60 percent off the retail price -- makes this perfectly serviceable 24-inch LED monitor a great deal. $120.00 at Staples

27-inch HP curved LED monitor for $160 ($120 off) Staples offers up a worthy deal for this curved 27-inch LED monitor. Solid specs include a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, LED backlight and 1800R curvature. $160.00 at Staples

