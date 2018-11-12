Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, laptops, smart home and more

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been revealed and there some good ones available both online and in-store.
The big electronics retailer's official Black Friday sale begins in stores at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day and runs through Black Friday. Its circular highlights a bunch of the deep discounts on tech like TVs, phones, laptops and smart home gear, and while some are marked "in-store only," some will also be available online.
We'll be highlighting our favorite deals below. Keep in mind:
- While most of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the discounted products are older models.
- Many of the deals are available in other stores; we'll note those below.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.
To the deals!
Deals starting Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.
- Ring Doorbell 2 + free Echo Dot 3rd gen for $130 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K LED with Amazon Fire TV for $130 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Sony WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling headphone (2017 model) for $200 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Google Home Mini for $25 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- Sharp 55-inch Roku TV for $250 (Friday doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
- LG 55-inch C8 Series OLED TV for $1,700 (save $200)
- PlayStation 4 + Spider-Man for $200 (save $100)
- Xbox One S + Minecraft for $200 (save $100)
- Xbox One X + Battlefield 5 and extra controller for $430 (list price for Xbox One X is $500)
- Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart Deluxe for $300 (console alone lists for $300)
- iPad Mini 4 128GB for $250 (save $150)
- MacBook Air 13-inch (old version) for $800 (save $200)
- Google Home Hub with Google Assistant for $99 (save $50)
- Roku Ultra for $50 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 (save $15)
- Sonos One with Alexa for $175 (save $25)
