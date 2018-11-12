Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, laptops, smart home and more

Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been revealed and there some good ones available both online and in-store.

The big electronics retailer's official Black Friday sale begins in stores at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day and runs through Black Friday. Its circular highlights a bunch of the deep discounts on tech like TVs, phones, laptops and smart home gear, and while some are marked "in-store only," some will also be available online.

We'll be highlighting our favorite deals below. Keep in mind:

While most of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the discounted products are older models.

Many of the deals are available in other stores; we'll note those below.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.



To the deals!

Deals starting Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage