Costco Black Friday 2018 deals: $300 Dyson, $800 Surface Pro bundle and more

Costco was one of the first big retailers to reveal its Black Friday sales, and now that many of its competitors have joined the mix, it's worth revisiting. The retailer is currently advertising deals on its website now that it says are valid through Nov. 26. But according to a preview of the company's circular published earlier this month by bestblackfriday.com, Costco has some doozies on deck.

While Apple's entry-level iPad for $250 is a deal that's pretty much everywhere, the tempting Surface Pro 6 bundle that includes the keyboard and Surface Pen for $800 is one of the best we've seen. (It's a Core i5, not the weaker Core m3 that Best Buy was selling earlier.)

Of course, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members; annual plans are available for $60 to $120. As usual, the company's deals cover a broad range of categories including TVs, tablets, laptops, headphones, gaming consoles and wearables from top brands like Apple, Dell, Bose and Google.

Like many retailers, Costco will close its doors on the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 9 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Most of Costco's deals will be available both in stores and online -- though some will be exclusively online.

As always, remember the caveats:

Some Costco's deals are already live, and others will start in the coming days. Deals continue through Nov. 26 or until supplies last.



We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but sale pricing won't be available until the respective sales begin.

Here are the best deals we've found so far in Costco's Black Friday sale:

Tablets, laptops and PC peripherals

Surface Pro 6 with Surface Pen and Type Cover for $800 (save $330) Sarah Tew/CNET Buried deep in Costco's extended Black Friday circular is a gem of a bundle: a new Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5, Surface Pen and Surface Type Cover for $800. Typically, the complete set would cost more than $1,100, though at time of publication it's $1,000 at Costco. Costco's deal starts Nov. 16. See at Costco Read the CNET review

2018 Apple iPad (Gold, 32GB) for $250 ($70 off) Apple made its flagship iPad even better with the latest version, released in March. This is likely to be the lowest price for it we'll see this year. Just note this deal is also available at Walmart, Target and elsewhere. $250.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell XPS 13 for $1,500 ($500 off) We don't know exactly which configuration Costco is selling with this promotion -- but the XPS 13 is one of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, and this is a significant discount. $1,500.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 12GB RAM 1TB HDD for $450 ($100 off) It's not the fanciest laptop in the world, but it is slim and lightweight -- and this configuration is loaded with knockout components. At this price, it's worth a serious look. $450.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $300 ($70 off) The Dell UltraSharp 27 is bright, with good general-purpose resolution and color quality -- and Costco has it for the lowest price we've seen. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Smart home and appliances

Dyson V8 Animal+ for $300 Dyson's newest cordless vacuum is better, faster and quieter than its predecessor -- and it delivers about 40 minutes of battery life. Costco comes through with the lowest price we've seen to date. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET preview

Arlo Pro HD Security Camera (3-pack) for $300 ($170 off) The Arlo Pro cameras deliver reliable live streaming, prompt activity alerts and durable, weatherproof housing. Unless you absolutely want cameras you can control with your voice, these are worth a serious look. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini (3 pack) for $70 ($30 off) Surprisingly good audio in a colorful, compact and tasteful package. Plus all of the smarts of Google's Assistant. Especially if you've got an Android phone, this is your smart speaker. We're seeing this at Walmart and Target for $25 apiece, so this represents a $5 discount if you're buying three. $70.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

TVs, Xbox, Fitbits and more

Bose On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $100 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET This Bose on-ear wireless model is an old favorite of ours. And our one major complaint -- the high price -- is dramatically mitigated by Costco's Black Friday promotion. $100.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Fitbit Versa with two bands for $50 off Costco hasn't listed the discounted price for this Versa bundle -- but the watch usually sells for about $200, and comes with one set of large and small bands. This bundle includes an additional large band. (The Versa will also be at Target and elsewhere for $150.) See at Costco Read the CNET review

This story was originally posted Nov. 3 at 4 a.m. PT.

