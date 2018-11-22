Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy now: Apple HomePod, Nintendo Switch discounts in stock, $25 Google Home Mini, iPhone XS deals and more

Best Buy

Best Buy is best known for its physical retail stores, but this Black Friday 2018 some of its biggest deals are online -- that means this Thanksgiving, we'll be thankful to be able to skip the lines! Best of all, you don't have to wait until Friday to start shopping as plenty of the deals are already online now.

The online store has all the big hitters covered. That includes discounts on the newest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones and the Pixel 3, the best price we've ever seen on Apple's HomePod, big high-performance Roku TVs, Nintendo Switch and Xbox bundles and sweet smart home gear like the Philips Hue light bulbs. Oh, and there's great discounts on the Google Assistant-infused Lenovo Smart Display, Google Home Hub and Google Home Mini -- none of which are available at Amazon.

Last updated on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. PT to show the latest availability.

Keep in mind:

Note that in-store deals started at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22).

While most of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the discounted products are older models.

Many of the deals are available in other stores; we'll note those below.



To the deals!

Deals available online now (updated Thursday, Nov. 22)

Apple HomePod for $250 ($100 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Apple's awesome-sounding smart speaker has two major knocks: Siri still isn't as good a voice assistant as Alexa and Google, and the $350 price is just too high. This Best Buy discount nicely addresses the second issue, getting it to a much more reasonable $250. This deal is now live online -- the darker, space grey version is sold out, but white HomePods are still available as of 2:30 PM EST on Thanksgiving Day. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini: $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Doorbuster -- Available online now Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's set to go on sale in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in limited quantities. But the deal is online too. This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere (but not Amazon). See at Best Buy Read the Google Home Mini review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus: Save $300 James Martin/CNET T-Mobile customers won't be able to benefit from any of Best Buy's offers, but $300 off any of Samsung's premium phones is a pretty good deal. The deal requires a qualified activation, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier. See at Best Buy Read the Galaxy S9 review

Caavo Control Center: $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET Caavo's second-generation universal remote system gets nearly everything right. And now, it's been discounted 40 percent for Black Friday. It still requires a $2 monthly fee, but that $40 price cut will pay for almost 2 years of that. See at Best Buy Caavo Control Center review at CNET

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Remote for $120 (save $70) This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch when you aren't using it, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge that needs to stay plugged into your router in order to control the lights from your phone or sync them with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. It usually costs $190, but on Black Friday, Best Buy will sell it for $120. That's a terrific deal -- $30 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Motorola Moto G6: $200 (save $50) Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. See at Best Buy Read the Moto G6 review

Google Home Hub: $99 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET Doorbuster -- Available online now This is Google's version of the Amazon Echo Show: a smart speaker with a built-in screen that responds to "OK Google" and shows all kinds of useful stuff, from recipes to smart home controls. This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's set to go on sale in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in limited quantities. But the deal is online too. See at Best Buy Read the Google Home Hub review

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display: $100 (save $100) We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by a hundred bucks for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $99. That's the same price as the Black Friday deal on the smaller Google Home Hub. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV: $899 (save $70) Sarah Tew/CNET Moving on to TVs we have reviewed, this is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less. This price is available now at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV: $599 (save $50) Take everything we said about the 65-incher and shrink it down to the 55-inch size -- this is still the best TV for the money, period. If you want voice the voice remote, however, that version is available at Amazon for $30 more. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Xbox One X 1TB + Battlefield V bundle: $430 (save $70) Best Buy Microsoft's most powerful console normally sells for $500, and this bundle includes with full-game downloads of Battlefield V Deluxe Edition as well as Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution. See at Best Buy Read the Microsoft Xbox One X review

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If the slower, less-powerful Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle (ha ha, get it). This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere. See at Best Buy Read the Microsoft Xbox One S review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 Sarah Tew/CNET Discounts on the newest iPhones are rare, but this is a solid markdown. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Getting this deal requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. See at Best Buy Read the iPhone XR review

Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $400 Sarah Tew/CNET Maybe you want a "pure" Android experience straight from Google, complete with the most innovative camera around. Best Buy will knock $400 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. Note that the Pixel 3 128 GB in white and black and the Pixel 3 XL 128 GB in white are sold out. See at Best Buy Read the Pixel 3 review

LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $624 on service When you buy the high-end G7 at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $7. That's a lot of savings over the course of the contract. More details here. See at Best Buy Read the LG G7 review

65-inch LG OLED65C8P OLED TV: $2,600 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This year the discounts on LG's OLED models aren't spectacular. Best Buy's price on the 65-inch C8, the best TV we've ever tested, is $100 lower than everyone else's however. We still recommend the B8 for $100 less, but if you demand the best picture, period, here you go. This deal was listed as available in-store on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. but as of Wednesday Nov. 21 it's on BestBuy.com as well. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Ring Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot 3rd gen for $140 (save $110) Best Buy Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's set to go on sale in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in limited quantities. But the deal is online now. See at Best Buy Read the Ring Video Doorbell 2 review

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 (save $30) Doorbuster -- available online now (in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) It's not Amazon's biggest or most powerful tablet, but for this price this 8-incher hits the sweet spot. The special kids' edition is built tougher, but it's a lot more expensive. This deal will also be available at Amazon starting Nov. 22. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's set to go on sale in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in limited quantities. But the deal is online too. See at Best Buy Read the Amazon Fire HD 8 review

Sonos One smart speaker with Alexa: $175 (save $25) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster -- available online now (in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) One of our favorite smart speakers is perfect for people unsatisfied with the sound quality of Amazon's Echo speakers, and this price is great for Sonos fans who want to add to their collections. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's set to go on sale in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in limited quantities. But the deal is online too. See at Best Buy Read the Sonos One review

In-store only, or already sold out

Sony WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling headphone: $200 (save $150) -- In-store only Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster -- Available in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities These headphones came out in 2017 but they still remain one of CNET's favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is lighter and more comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM2 arguably sounds a tad better and offers more features. And this price is insane. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's set to go on sale in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in limited quantities. See at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM2 review

MacBook Air (2017 model): $800 (save $200) -- in-store only Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster -- available online now (in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) The new MacBook Air starts at $1,200 and this older version sells for $1,000 at Apple's website, so the savings is substantial. This is the base configuration with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and a Core i5 processor. It goes on sale pretty frequently, but this is still the lowest price we've seen. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's set to go on sale in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in limited quantities. The deal was online earlier, but it's currently showing "in-store only" now. See at Best Buy Apple MacBook Air (2017) review

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man bundle: $200 (save $100) - In-store only Aloysius Low/CNET If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. This is the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. It's been available since last Sunday at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon and elsewhere, and it's been going in and out of stock online. As of now, Best Buy is listing it as an in-store only. See at Best Buy Read the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim review

55-inch Sharp 4K Roku TV: $250 (save $200) Best Buy Doorbuster (in-store only on Black Friday, Nov. 23, limited quantities) Did we mention Roku TV? A bit bigger in size and just as huge in savings, this Sharp features the best smart TV system for as low as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't seen the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017, so expect similar picture quality. If you don't want to deal with a doorbuster, BestBuy.com has the set listed for $330 right now, which is still a good price. See at Best Buy

43-inch Toshiba 4K Amazon Fire Edition TV: $130 (save $150) Best Buy Doorbuster (in-store only starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) Going by pure savings, this is arguably the best TV deal at Best Buy for Black Friday 2018. Fire TV isn't not our favorite smart TV system -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it's still very good, and this price is pure insanity. The cheapest 43-inch Roku TV, the 43S305, costs $220, and it's 1080p, not 4K. The TV is available on BestBuy.com for $250 as of Thursday Nov 22, 6a.m. PT. See at Best Buy

For even more Black Friday deals at Best Buy, check out the gallery below.

