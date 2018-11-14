Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: Roku, OLED TVs, Sonos, HomePod and Google

Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been revealed and there are some good ones available both online and in-store. The big electronics retailer's official Black Friday sale begins in stores at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and runs through Black Friday. Its circular highlights a bunch of the deep discounts on tech like TVs, phones, laptops and smart home gear, and while some are marked "in-store only," some will also be available online.

We'll be highlighting our favorite deals below. Keep in mind:

When the product exists on BestBuy.com we'll link to it below, even if the Black Friday sale price isn't yet available.

While most of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the discounted products are older models.

Many of the deals are available in other stores; we'll note those below.



To the deals!

Apple HomePod for $250 ($100 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Apple's awesome-sounding smart speaker has two major knocks: Siri still isn't as good a voice assistant as Alexa and Google, and the $350 price is just too high. This Best Buy discount nicely addresses the second issue, getting it to a much more reasonable $250. This deal will be available in-store on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. but this price isn't marked "in-store only," so it could appear at BestBuy.com as well. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

43-inch Toshiba 4K Amazon Fire Edition TV: $130 (save $150) Best Buy Doorbuster (in-store only starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) Going by pure savings, this is arguably the best TV deal at Best Buy for Black Friday 2018. Fire TV isn't not our favorite smart TV system -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it's still very good, and this price is pure insanity. The cheapest 43-inch Roku TV, the 43S305, costs $220, and it's 1080p, not 4K. See at Best Buy

55-inch Sharp 4K Roku TV: $250 (save $200) Best Buy Doorbuster (in-store only on Black Friday, Nov. 23, limited quantities) Did we mention Roku TV? A bit bigger in size and just as huge in savings, this Sharp features the best smart TV system for as low as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't seen the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017, so expect similar picture quality. If you don't want to deal with a doorbuster, BestBuy.com has the set listed for $300 right now, which is still a great price. See at Best Buy

65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV: $899 (save $70) Sarah Tew/CNET Moving on to TVs we have reviewed, this is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less. This price is available now at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

65-inch LG OLED65C8P OLED TV: $2,600 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This year the discounts on LG's OLED models aren't spectacular. Best Buy's price on the 65-inch C8, the best TV we've ever tested, is $100 lower than everyone else's however. We still recommend the B8 for $100 less, but if you demand the best picture, period, here you go. This deal will be available in-store on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. but this price isn't marked "in-store only," so it could appear at BestBuy.com as well. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Ring Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot 3rd gen for $140 (save $110) Best Buy Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. If you want one now, Best Buy has this deal for $200 including the free Dot, a $50 savings. See at Best Buy Read the Ring Video Doorbell 2 review

Sony WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling headphone: $200 (save $150) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) These headphones came out in 2017 but they still remain one of CNET's favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is lighter and more comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM2 arguably sounds a tad better and offers more features. And this price is insane. See at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM2 review

Google Home Hub: $99 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) This is Google's version of the Amazon Echo Show: a smart speaker with a built-in screen that responds to "OK Google" and shows all kinds of useful stuff, from recipes to smart home controls. This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere. See at Best Buy Read the Google Home Hub review

Google Home Mini: $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere. See at Best Buy Read the Google Home Mini review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 Sarah Tew/CNET In-store only starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Getting this deal requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. See at Best Buy Read the iPhone XR review

iPad Mini 4: $250 (save $150) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) This iPad is from 2016, and this 128GB version with Wi-Fi is the cheapest available on Apple's site, but it costs $400 there -- making this a pretty sweet deal. We still prefer the new, larger 32GB iPad at Target for the same price, but maybe you want your screen smaller and your storage bigger. See at Best Buy Read the iPad Mini 4 review

MacBook Air (2017 model): $800 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) The new MacBook Air starts at $1,200 and this older version sells for $1,000 at Apple's website, so the savings is substantial. This is the base configuration with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and a Core i5 processor. It goes on sale pretty frequently, but this is still the lowest price we've seen. See at Best Buy Apple MacBook Air (2017) review

Xbox One X 1TB + Battlefield V bundle: $430 (save $70) Best Buy Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) Microsoft's most powerful console normally sells for $500, and this bundle includes with full-game downloads of Battlefield V Deluxe Edition as well as Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution. See at Best Buy Read the Microsoft Xbox One X review

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Available online and in-store starting Nov. 18. If the slower, less-powerful Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle (ha ha, get it). This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere. See at Best Buy Read the Microsoft Xbox One S review

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man bundle: $200 (save $100) Aloysius Low/CNET Available online and in-store starting Nov. 18. If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. This is the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. See at Best Buy Read the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim review

Sonos One smart speaker with Alexa: $175 (save $25) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, limited quantities) One of our favorite smart speakers is perfect for people unsatisfied with the sound quality of Amazon's Echo speakers, and this price is great for Sonos fans who want to add to their collections. See at Best Buy Read the Sonos One review

