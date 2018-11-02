Amazon

Psst! If you're in the market for an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or the like, don't buy it now. Because the Black Friday deals, they're a-coming -- and we've got the full list of what and when.

Amazon is kicking off its device deals starting Nov. 16, adding more items in the days leading up to Black Friday. Some of these prices rival Prime Day, and some are even better.

Starting Friday, Nov. 16

A full week ahead of Black Friday, it's all about the tablets:

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $69.99 ($30 off)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $89.99 ($40 off)

Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free: $99.99 ($50 off)

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $149.99 ($50 off)

Starting Sunday, Nov. 18

Ladies and gentlemen, start your streaming. Here come the Fire TV deals:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 ($15 off)

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 ($15 off)

Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR: $59.99 ($60 off)

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 21

Here's your shot at a Blink security camera system. (Blink is owned by Amazon.)

Blink XT 1-camera system: $78.99 ($51 off). You can also get a three-camera system for $229.99 ($90 off).

Starting Thursday, Nov. 22

Happy Turkey Day! Here come the Echos and everything else:

Echo Dot (second-gen): $19.99 ($20 off)

Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 ($25.99 off)

Echo (second-gen): $69 ($30.99 off)

Echo Plus: $109.99 ($40 off)

All-New Echo Show: $179.99 ($50 off)

Echo Spot: $89.99 ($40 off)

Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of any Echo device ($19.99 off)

Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $29.99 ($20 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $49.99 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $79.99 ($39.99 off)

Fire HD 10 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $144.99 ($59.99 off)

Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen): $79.99 ($40 off)

Now for the big question: What gear will you be getting?

