Amazon Black Friday deal blowout: More Xbox discounts, Amazon device sales and Whole Foods turkeys, too

Amazon has revealed its expanded plans for Black Friday sales, including a long list of specific discounts and deals on Xbox bundles, TVs, electronics, Chromebooks, toys, board games, furniture, apparel, outdoor equipment -- and everything else under the sun. These details are above and beyond the extensive discounts on Amazon devices -- Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Echo speakers and the like -- that the world's largest online retailer revealed earlier this month.
With that disclosure in place, here's what you need to know.
Fire TV recast, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot Kids Edition join Amazon device sale: Amazon had already signaled a long lists of devices it was deeply discounting starting as soon as Friday, Nov. 16. But in addition to the list it disclosed on Nov. 2, the following products have been added:
- The newly released Fire TV Recast DVR -- which we quite liked -- gets a $50 discount, and will be on sale starting at $180.
- The Ring Video Doorbell 2 (read the CNET review) will sell for $139 ($60 off), and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot to boot. (Best Buy is offering the same deal.)
- The Echo Dot Kids Edition ("You know... for kids!") will start at $50 ($20 off), with a three-pack available for $100 (save $110).
- Amazon will sell an Echo (RED) edition for the same $69 discounted price as other models in its smart speaker line (normally $99), with $10 of every such sale going to the Global Fund.
There are some newly announced TV deals, but none of them are particularly exciting. My colleague David Katzmaier has pulled together the best Black Friday TV deals so far. When presented with Amazon's list (see below), he said, "None of the TV deals (Fire TV Editions, Sony X850, Samsung QLED) are any better than any of these. Best Buy's Fire TV Edition prices are better, and the Sony and Samsung prices are standard fare." So there you have it.
Amazon has the same solid Xbox and Switch bundles as other retailers, with some notable Xbox additions. So far as we can tell, it looks like Amazon will have the same basic Xbox One S bundles (likely starting at $199) and Xbox One X discounts ($399) as most other major retailers. But while rival retailers are generally only advertising the $199 Minecraft bundle, Amazon seems to be offering some decent alternate game bundles -- Fallout 76, NBA 2K19, Battlefield -- for just $30 more.
Amazon is also confirming that it will have the same Mario Kart Switch bundle as nearly all other retailers. Weirdly, Amazon's release doesn't mention the PS4, but we'd be shocked if that $199 Spider-Man bundle wasn't available there, too.
You can get early access deals via Alexa. Have an Echo device? Chat up Alexa from Saturday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. PT through Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. PT and ask "Alexa, what are my deals?"
There's a Thanksgiving turkey tie-in to Whole Foods. Yes, really. Through Thanksgiving Day, Prime members can save on turkeys and even reserve them in advance at wholefoodsmarket.com. Synergy!
Some sale prices start Friday, Nov. 16, with more product discounts flowing in through Friday, Nov. 23.
Prefer to scour Amazon's full Black Friday teaser yourself? Here are the key details on the electronics, smart home and other related categories, directly from Amazon's press release:
Amazon Devices
- Save $25.99 on All-New Echo Dot, only $24.00
- Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $49.99 – and save $110 total when you buy three Echo Dot Kids Edition devices, only $99.97
- Save $30.99 on Echo (second gen), only $69 – and save $80 total when you buy two Echo (second gen) devices, only $119.98
- Save $30.99 on Echo (RED) edition, only $69.00 –for every Echo (RED) edition sold Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund
- Save $40 on All-New Echo Plus, only $109.99
- Save $40 on Echo Spot, only $89.99 – and save $100 total when you buy two Echo Spot devices, only $159.98
- Save $50 on All-New Echo Show, only $179.99 – and save $120 total when you buy two All-New Echo Show devices, only $339.98
- Add an Amazon Smart Plug to any Echo device for only $5
- Save $15 on Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, only $34.99
- Save $60 on Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR, only $59.99
- Save $50 on Fire TV Recast 500 GB with two tuners, only $179.99—and save an additional $10 when you purchase Fire TV Recast 1 TB with four tuners, only $219.99
- Save $50 on Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition, only $129.99
- Save $60 on Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition, only $189.99
- Save $100 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, only $299.99
- Save $20 on Fire 7 tablet with Alexa, only $29.99
- Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, only $69.99
- Save $30 on All-New Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free , only $49.99
- Save $40 on All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, only $89.99
- Save $50 on Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, only $99.99
- Save $51 on Blink XT One-Camera System, only $78.99—and save $90on Blink XT 3-Camera System, only $229.99
- Save $60 on Ring Video Doorbell 2, only $139.00—plus, customers will have the option to add the all-new Echo Dot to their purchase of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for no additional cost
Electronics
- Save over 20 percent on Samsung EVO Select 128GB micro SD card
- Sony's XBR55X900F Amazon's Choice High Performance TV (2018 Model), only $1098.00
- Sony's XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K TV (2018 Model), only $998.00
- Sony's XBR75X850F 75-Inch 4K TV (2018 Model), only $1,798.00
- Save over 15 percent on select Samsung QLED 2018 TVs, now through Cyber Monday
- Save over 15 percent on select Samsung NU8 series 2018 TVs, now through Cyber Monday
- Save up to 15 percent on LG Electronics 2018 Smart 4K TVs
- Save big on select Chromebooks
- Save big on Acer predator Gaming Laptop
- Save big on Cyberpower Gaming Desktop
- Save big on Dell 34.1-inch curved gaming monitor
- Save big on sceptre 27-inch curved gaming monitor
- Save 25 percent on HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer, only $89.99
- Save 50 percent on HP OfficeJet 5255 Wireless Printer, only $49.99
Smart Home
- Save up to 35 percent off select Sylvania Light Bulbs
- Save up to 40 percent on Philips Hue Smart Lighting
- Save up to 46 percent off on select TP-Link products
- Save 35 percent on Hive Smart Thermostat with Hub
Gaming
- Save $100 on a Xbox One S
- Save $100 on a Xbox One X
- Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle, only $429
- Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle, only$429
- Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle, only $229
- Xbox One S Battlefield Bundle, only $229
- Purchase Nintendo Switch for $299.99 and receive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as a full game download code in-box at no additional cost, a $59.99 value
Audible, Music, & Books
- For a limited time, save 53 percent on an Audible membership for 3 months at $6.95 a month
- For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99 and enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs and hands-free listening with Alexa
- Save up to 80 percent on select Kindle best-selling books
- Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 - Enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new subscribers only
Whole Foods Market
- Through Nov. 22, customers will be able to purchase select organic ($3.49 per pound) and no antibiotic ($2.49 per pound) turkeys, and Prime members will save even more on turkeys ($2.99 per pound organic, $1.99 per pound no antibiotic). Customers can reserve their turkeys in advance at wholefoodsmarket.com. Prime members who place their orders in advance online will be eligible for the lower prices on turkeys.
- Through Nov. 22, customers who are not yet Prime members can receive $20 off their next Whole Foods Market in-store purchase of $20 or more when they sign up for Prime at amazon.com/PrimeSavings. New members can try Prime free for 30 days, full promotion details are at amazon.com/PrimeSavings.
We'll continue parsing Amazon deals as more are revealed.
