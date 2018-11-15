Amazon Black Friday deal blowout: More Xbox discounts, Amazon device sales and Whole Foods turkeys, too

Amazon has revealed its expanded plans for Black Friday sales, including a long list of specific discounts and deals on Xbox bundles, TVs, electronics, Chromebooks, toys, board games, furniture, apparel, outdoor equipment -- and everything else under the sun. These details are above and beyond the extensive discounts on Amazon devices -- Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Echo speakers and the like -- that the world's largest online retailer revealed earlier this month.

With that disclosure in place, here's what you need to know.

Fire TV recast, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot Kids Edition join Amazon device sale: Amazon had already signaled a long lists of devices it was deeply discounting starting as soon as Friday, Nov. 16. But in addition to the list it disclosed on Nov. 2, the following products have been added:

There are some newly announced TV deals, but none of them are particularly exciting. My colleague David Katzmaier has pulled together the best Black Friday TV deals so far. When presented with Amazon's list (see below), he said, "None of the TV deals (Fire TV Editions, Sony X850, Samsung QLED) are any better than any of these. Best Buy's Fire TV Edition prices are better, and the Sony and Samsung prices are standard fare." So there you have it.

Amazon has the same solid Xbox and Switch bundles as other retailers, with some notable Xbox additions. So far as we can tell, it looks like Amazon will have the same basic Xbox One S bundles (likely starting at $199) and Xbox One X discounts ($399) as most other major retailers. But while rival retailers are generally only advertising the $199 Minecraft bundle, Amazon seems to be offering some decent alternate game bundles -- Fallout 76, NBA 2K19, Battlefield -- for just $30 more.

Amazon is also confirming that it will have the same Mario Kart Switch bundle as nearly all other retailers. Weirdly, Amazon's release doesn't mention the PS4, but we'd be shocked if that $199 Spider-Man bundle wasn't available there, too.

You can get early access deals via Alexa. Have an Echo device? Chat up Alexa from Saturday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. PT through Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. PT and ask "Alexa, what are my deals?"

There's a Thanksgiving turkey tie-in to Whole Foods. Yes, really. Through Thanksgiving Day, Prime members can save on turkeys and even reserve them in advance at wholefoodsmarket.com. Synergy!

Some sale prices start Friday, Nov. 16, with more product discounts flowing in through Friday, Nov. 23.

Prefer to scour Amazon's full Black Friday teaser yourself? Here are the key details on the electronics, smart home and other related categories, directly from Amazon's press release:

We'll continue parsing Amazon deals as more are revealed.

