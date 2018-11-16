Amazon

Thinking about buying an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or pretty much any other device Amazon makes? You were smart to wait until now, because the company's Black Friday deals just got started -- and more are coming soon.

See below for the stuff that's on sale as of today, followed by the gear that's coming next week. Some of these prices rival Prime Day, and some are even better.

Deals available now

Here's what you can get immediately:

Echo Sub and two Echos (second-gen): $250 (save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Echo Sub adds an instant bass upgrade to the Echo line of smart speakers -- and you get two of the latter as well, making for a better overall music experience. See at Amazon Echo Sub review

Echo Sub and two Echo Plus (second-gen): $330 (save $100) Amazon One Echo Sub and two Echo smart speakers make for a great combination. If you want to raise the ante, opt for a pair of Echo Plus instead. They add a temperature sensor and smart-home hub to the mix. See at Amazon Echo Plus review

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40) For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review





Echo Dot three-pack: $70 ($80 off) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Starting Friday, you'll score big savings when you buy three current-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for a final price of just $70. That brings the cost per Dot down to $23 each, which is a buck less than the Black Friday discount. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Echo Dot Kids Edition three-pack: $100 ($110 off) Sarah Tew/CNET You'll score similar savings on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with a three-pack selling for just $100. That's $33 each -- less than half of what they normally cost. See at Amazon See it on CNET

Echo Show two-pack: $340 ($120 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Echo Spot two-pack: $160 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will tell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots get discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70 ($30 off) Sarah Tew Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. Koala not included. See at Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET A great value from the kids' menu. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review

Fire HD 10 tablet: $100 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's biggest tablet is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device. See at Amazon Fire HD 10 review

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet. See at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock: $145 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Show Mode charging dock basically transforms your Fire Tablet into an always-on, Echo Show-style smart display. Starting Nov. 16, you'll be able to get the two packaged together for $145. Already have a Fire HD 10 and just want the dock? Starting on Nov. 16, Amazon's knocking $10 off of the price, bringing the dock's cost down to $45. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Starting Sunday, Nov. 18

Ladies and gentlemen, start your streaming. Here come the Fire TV deals:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET When you talk (to your TV), Alexa listens. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $35 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET 4K HDR stick speaks Alexa, carries big streaming features. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Alexa turns on your TV, and it feels like magic. See at Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Fire TV Recast 500 GB: $180 ($50 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutting companions yet," and starting Nov. 18, you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50. Need more storage space for Recasted reruns? The 1TB version with four tuners will be marked down to $220, saving you about $60. See at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 21

Starting Thursday, Nov. 22

Happy Turkey Day! Here come the Echos and everything else:

Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 ($20 off)

Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 ($26 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition: $50 ($20 off)

Echo (second-gen): $69 ($31 off)

Echo Look: $50 ($150 off)

Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 ($40 off)

Echo Show (second-gen): $180 ($50 off)

Echo Spot: $90 ($40 off)

Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of any Echo device ($20 off)

Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $30 ($20 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $80 ($40 off)

Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 8: $40 ($10 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $120 ($80 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off)

Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen): $80 ($40 off)

Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Starter Kit: $169 ($30 off)

Ring Spotlight Cam 2-pack: $249 ($149 off)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)

Now for the big question: What gear will you be getting?

