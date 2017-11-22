You don't need to wait til Black Friday for these PlayStation deals

Perhaps you've seen our huge master list of all the best video game deals you can expect on Black Friday.
Here's the thing: You probably shouldn't wait until then. Sony has already let loose some serious deals on its PlayStation 4 game console, the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset and lots of first-party games.
Unless you're able to concoct a clever combination of deals that stack with -- for instance -- Target's 15-percent-off-everything Cyber Monday offer, we're not expecting prices to get much better, and we've already seen a few deals run out. The time to buy is now.
So: What's there to buy?
PlayStation 4
Sony's PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB is just $200 right now -- $100 less than the retail price. Practically every retailer is honoring that price, including:
Mind you, there are a couple reasons you might want to wait at least a few hours. GameStop says it will throw in a $50 giftcard, and Kohl's will offer $60 in Kohl's Cash with your purchase. (GameStop deals start online at 10p.m. PT Wednesday and in-store 4PM Thursday, and Kohl's opens on 5PM Thursday.)
PlayStation 4 Pro
Sony's souped-up, 4K TV-friendly PlayStation 4 Pro won't be seriously discounted until Black Friday (when it'll be $50 off at GameStop), but you can get a couple free games thrown in for the normal price:
- $400 at eBay (with Star Wars Battlefront II and Final Fantasy XV) -- try coupon code PSHOPAPP from inside the eBay app for an extra $15 off.
PlayStation VR
Sony's virtual reality headset is also $100 off -- and that applies to bundles that come with games and peripherals too.
Note: The $200 PSVR doesn't include the PS Camera you'll need to actually use it. $250-and-up bundles come with the Camera; $350 Skyrim bundles come with PS Move motion controllers as well.
- $200 PSVR (requires PS Camera): Best Buy | GameStop | Target
- $250 PSVR w/ PS Camera, no games: Amazon
- $300 PSVR with Doom: Best Buy | Target
- $300 PSVR with Gran Turismo: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | Newegg | Walmart
- $335 PSVR with Skyrim (slightly cheaper than below): Dell
- $350 PSVR with Skyrim: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | Target | Walmart | Newegg
Peripherals
Need an extra controller? Sony's PS4 controller, the DualShock 4, is now $40 practically everywhere they're sold. That's roughly $5-$20 cheaper than usual.
Plus, several retailers have sizable discounts on Sony's Gold Wireless Headset: Amazon | GameStop | Target | Walmart
PS4 Games
Disc-based games for $20:
- Everybody's Golf: Amazon | GameStop
- Horizon: Zero Dawn: GameStop
- Knack 2: GameStop
- The Last Guardian: Best Buy
- Nioh: Best Buy
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: GameStop
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop
- Bonus: The Last of Us: Remastered is just $10 right now at GameStop.
- Bonus 2: Overwatch is $30 (half-off) at Best Buy and GameStop.
PlayStation Network downloadable games for 50 percent off:
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst for $5
- Valkyria Chronicles for $13.50
- Prey for $20
- Horizon: Zero Dawn for $20
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $20
- Dishonored 2 for $20
- Injustice 2 for $20
- The Witcher 3 for $20
- Rise of the Tomb Raider for $20
- Final Fantasy XV for $20
- Persona 5 for $30
- Overwatch for $30
- The Evil Within 2 for $30
- Wolfenstein II for $30
- Yakuza 0 for $30
This isn't an exhaustive list of all the game deals -- if you spot a killer deal we missed, let us know!
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.