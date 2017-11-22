CNET también está disponible en español.

You don't need to wait til Black Friday for these PlayStation deals

PS4, PlayStation VR, and games: Sony pushed practically all its best deals live early.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Perhaps you've seen our huge master list of all the best video game deals you can expect on Black Friday.

Here's the thing: You probably shouldn't wait until then. Sony has already let loose some serious deals on its PlayStation 4 game console, the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset and lots of first-party games. 

Unless you're able to concoct a clever combination of deals that stack with -- for instance -- Target's 15-percent-off-everything Cyber Monday offer, we're not expecting prices to get much better, and we've already seen a few deals run out. The time to buy is now.

So: What's there to buy? 

PlayStation 4

Sony's PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB is just $200 right now -- $100 less than the retail price. Practically every retailer is honoring that price, including:

Mind you, there are a couple reasons you might want to wait at least a few hours. GameStop says it will throw in a $50 giftcard, and Kohl's will offer $60 in Kohl's Cash with your purchase. (GameStop deals start online at 10p.m. PT Wednesday and in-store 4PM Thursday, and Kohl's opens on 5PM Thursday.) 

PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony's souped-up, 4K TV-friendly PlayStation 4 Pro won't be seriously discounted until Black Friday (when it'll be $50 off at GameStop), but you can get a couple free games thrown in for the normal price:

  • $400 at eBay (with Star Wars Battlefront II and Final Fantasy XV) -- try coupon code PSHOPAPP from inside the eBay app for an extra $15 off.  

PlayStation VR

Sony's virtual reality headset is also $100 off -- and that applies to bundles that come with games and peripherals too. 

Note: The $200 PSVR doesn't include the PS Camera you'll need to actually use it. $250-and-up bundles come with the Camera; $350 Skyrim bundles come with PS Move motion controllers as well.

Peripherals

Need an extra controller? Sony's PS4 controller, the DualShock 4, is now $40 practically everywhere they're sold. That's roughly $5-$20 cheaper than usual. 

Plus, several retailers have sizable discounts on Sony's Gold Wireless Headset: Amazon | GameStop | Target | Walmart

PS4 Games

Disc-based games for $20:

PlayStation Network downloadable games for 50 percent off:

  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst for $5
  • Valkyria Chronicles for $13.50
  • Prey for $20
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn for $20
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $20
  • Dishonored 2 for $20
  • Injustice 2 for $20
  • The Witcher 3 for $20
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider for $20
  • Final Fantasy XV for $20
  • Persona 5 for $30
  • Overwatch for $30
  • The Evil Within 2 for $30
  • Wolfenstein II for $30
  • Yakuza 0 for $30

This isn't an exhaustive list of all the game deals -- if you spot a killer deal we missed, let us know!

