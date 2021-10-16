Black Adam first-look trailer reveals the Rock in god mode at DC Fandome

Enlarge Image DC

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy once again. In the first Black Adam trailer, unveiled at DC Fandome, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at DC Fandome before the footage played.

Black Adam premieres July 29, 2022. Arrayed against Johnson are good guys Noah Cintineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. It's directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, best known for a run of recent Liam Neeson actioners like Non-Stop and The Commuter.

A Black Adam first look got revealed Saturday at DC Fandome, an annual online event promising trailers, news and first-look previews of forthcoming movies, TV shows, games and cartoons. Among the iconic heroes featured are various live-action and animated versions of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Peacemaker and more.

Created by Otto Binder and CC Beck in 1945, Black Adam was a bad guy in the original Captain Marvel series published by Fawcett comics. DC later rebranded this old Captain Marvel (for obvious reasons), paving the way for the 2019 film Shazam! starring Zachary Levi. Johnson was originally supposed to appear in that film, but Black Adam was spun off into its own film. It was meant to come out in 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

DC's lineup of forthcoming movies also includes Robert Pattinson as The Batman, appearing alongside Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell. Underwater sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also on the way, with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. Meanwhile, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as the scarlet speedster, is reported to unite a multiverse of old and new superhero stars, including Ben Affleck's Batman as seen in the Justice League films and Michael Keaton back in the batsuit from Tim Burton's Batman films.

Along with The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker from James Gunn and John Cena on HBO Max, DC's small screen adventures continue with the CW's Arrowverse shows such as Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Naomi, produced by Ava DuVernay. Animated titles include Batman: Caped Crusader, limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and video game adaptation Injustice featuring Superman as a villain. DC games in the works include Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.