Black Adam movie: The Rock reveals Aldis Hodge is DC's Hawkman

DC Comics' Black Adam film has just found its Hawkman. The Rock/Dwayne Johnson, who will play the antihero Black Adam, revealed Friday that Leverage actor Aldis Hodge is going to play Hawkman in the upcoming movie.

Hodge is best known for his recent roles in One Night in Miami, The Invisible Man, Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures and Underground.

"A pleasure to welcome Aldis Hodge to Black Adam," the Rock posted on his Instagram. "Hawkman is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC Universe."

The Rock also revealed how Hodge reacted when he got the call about the good news. At first Hodge thought it was a prank.

DJ: Hello, I'd like to speak to Aldis.

Aldis: Who is this?

DJ: This is Dwayne Johnson.

Aldis: Whoever this is stop playing on my phone.

DJ: This is Dwayne, is this Aldis?

Aldis: This **** ain't funny, I said stop playing on my ****** phone.

DJ: Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition -- it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing -- welcome to Black Adam.

Aldis: I'm sorry you'll have to hold on for one second.

* He puts the phone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells. I'm laughing my ass off by now.

DJ: You OK? You're gonna crush this role!

"We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can't wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect Hawkman. Let's get to work," the Rock wrote.

"So the cat's out of the bag," Hodge posted on his Instagram on Friday. "The Rock, it's going to be an honor to join you, Noah Centineo, and the Black Adam/DCU family. Let's goooooo!!!!"

The Black Adam movie will center around the main character that was originally created as superhero Shazam's archnemesis -- when Shazam was actually called Captain Marvel (not to be confused with Marvel's female superhero of the same name).

The movie will not only tell Black Adam's story but also introduce the Justice Society of America, a group that came before the Justice League. In addition to Hawkman, characters Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate and Cyclone will be part of the movie's story.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed the Rock in the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie.

In August, DC FanDome presented concept art of what fans can expect from the film, including Black Adam's costume. More details can be found on our sister site GameSpot.

Black Adam is due to begin production in late winter or the spring of 2021.