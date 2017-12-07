Bitmoji and Drake top Apple's best of 2017 list

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Apple has released its list of the most popular apps, music, games and movies for 2017, with Bitmoji snagging the top spot for most popular app.

Bitmoji is closely followed by Snapchat, YouTube, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook. In games, Super Mario Run proved to be the most popular game of the year, with 8 Ball Pool and Snake Vs Block following just after. Candy Crush Saga just managed to sneak in at the end of the list.

"Moana" was the year's most-watched movie on iTunes, presumably due to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's delightful singing in the movie's best song "You're Welcome." Meanwhile "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" came in at the number two spot.

"Game of Thrones" was, unsurprisingly, the most popular TV show of the year, with teen drama "Pretty Little Lies" making a new appearance in the top list.