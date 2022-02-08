Bite Beauty sale: Snag 50% off lip gloss, primer and foundation

Photos by Bite Beauty/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Now's the time to grab any of Bite Beauty's makeup for less, with two sales running on select beauty products. The first deal is Yaysayer plumping lip gloss, which comes in eight different colors. The other deal is primer and foundation.

What makes Bite Beauty's products so different from nonclean beauty brands is that it's vegan and formulated using ingredients including antioxidants, vitamins and fatty acids, which is great for your skin. There doesn't seem to be hard stop on either of these deals, but I suspect they'll end around Feb. 14.

If you're looking for a product suggestion, I think one of the stronger products of the bunch is the Daycation whipped blush -- not only is it nice because you can squeeze the product on, but it's also creamy. There's so much more to choose from that you'll be able to leave this sale with cosmetics that will make you look and feel great.