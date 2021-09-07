Bitcoin falls as El Salvador’s cryptocurrency gamble stumbles

Bloomberg/Getty

Number go up, number go down. After climbing to just under $53,000 on Monday, Bitcoin fell precipitously on Tuesday. The price briefly dipped to just over $43,000, but at time of writing stands at $46,925. Other currencies like Ethereum and Dogecoin saw similar falls.

Cryptocurrencies are decentralised and notoriously volatile, so it's often difficult to precisely pinpoint the cause of such sharp price movements. In this case, however, it appears to be tied to El Salvador, where Bitcoin officially became legal tender on Tuesday.

El Salvador's government created a digital wallet for its 6.4 million citizens to use, which would come with $30-worth of Bitcoin preloaded. (That's about 0.0007 Bitcoin.) At first, the wallet wasn't available through Apple and Huawei app stores. After President Nayib Bukele pressed all online app ecosystems to add the Chivo app, the digital wallet was overwhelmed with traffic and had to briefly be taken offline.

Bukele went on to joke about the Bitcoin price drop on Twitter. "Buying the dip," he tweeted with a winking Emoji, a quip commonly made by cryptocurrency traders exposed to sharp price drops. He said El Salvador bought 150 Bitcoin this morning, bringing its total to 550. (At current price, that's $25.7 million-worth.)

APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty

Many El Salvadorians shared videos of Bitcoin being accepted at Starbucks, McDonald's and other retailers -- videos Bukele gleefully retweeted.

The adoption of Bitcoin has been poorly received among many other citizens, however. Over 1,000 gathered in San Salvador to protest the move, which they say won't help the country's poorest residents. "This is a currency that's not going to work for pupusa vendors, bus drivers or shopkeepers," a resident told Reuters.

President Bukele, whose political party is literally called "New Ideas", hopes that the mass adoption of Bitcoin will spur forward-thinking foreign investment in the country, and also lower the cost of remittance payments, which currently make up 24% of El Salvador's GDP, according to World Bank data.