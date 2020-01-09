Birds of Prey trailer shows Harley Quinn ready for an explosive emancipation

Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

The second full trailer for DC's Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) dropped Thursday, detailing the on-screen reemergence of Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel over a well-appointed version of Björk's "It's oh so quiet."

After breaking up with (and blowing up) the Joker, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn -- last seen in 2016's Suicide Squad -- contends with a raft of villains who want revenge. To dodge payback, she teams up with Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, Rosie Perez's Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco's Cassandra Cain.

They'll face off against Ewan McGregor's Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, and Chris Messina's Victor Zsasz.

Birds of Prey hits theaters Feb. 7, 2020.