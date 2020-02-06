Warner Bros.

Harley Quinn unites the DC Extended Universe's first all-female superhero team in director Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and it's a joyously chaotic thrill ride that's absolutely worth your time when it hits theaters Friday. It doesn't have a postcredits scene like Aquaman or Shazam, but there is a little something if you stick around.

There aren't any spoilers for the movie proper, but don't read further if you want to hear this fun Easter egg for yourself.

What happens?

As the credits end, Harley (Margot Robbie) wonders why "you dummies" -- that's us -- are still sitting there. It's because we've been conditioned to since 2008 Harley, jeez! She decides to reward our patience by telling us a "super-duper secret-secret." Oh boy, this is gonna be good.

"Did you know that Batman f… ," she says, cutting off before uttering the important verb.

What does it mean?

It's unclear. The Caped Crusader doesn't appear in Birds of Prey, and his status in the DC Extended Universe at this point in the timeline is unknown. We last saw him in 2017's Justice League, which ended with Batman and Wonder Woman deciding to rebuild Wayne Manor to serve as a base of operations for the super-team.

However, Ben Affleck has retired from the role since then and he'll be succeeded by Robert Pattinson, who'll play a younger version of the character in The Batman. That's out on June 25, 2021, but we have no clue when (or if) Pattison will put a little gray in his flowing locks to portray a more experienced Bruce Wayne.

As for what Batman 'f… ''? Seems like Harley is just messing with us. Hopefully Wonder Woman 1984, the next DCEU movie, will give us a hint of the future when it hits theaters on June 5.