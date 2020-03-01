Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn approaches $200M at box office

Enlarge Image Warner Bros. Pictures

After nearly a month at the box office, and after enduring some mockery for a relatively slow start, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is nearing $200 million at the global box office. The film brought in around $4 million domestically over the weekend, according to BoxOfficeMojom, its fourth week of release. That brings its worldwide total to $188 million.

The Harley Quinn flick, starring Margot Robbie, is the fourth highest grossing film of 2020. It trails behind Bad Boys for Life ($405 million), Sonic The Hedgehog ($265 million) and the Robert Downey Junior-led Dolittle ($217 million).

Though it's more than doubled the production budget of around $84 million, Birds of Prey is underperforming compared to previous DC hits. The film has grossed $78 million domestically. Wonder Woman, after the same period of time at the box office, had raked in $318 million. Suicide Squad, in which Robbie's Harley Quinn was introduced, sat at $283 million after four weekends.

Birds of Prey looks unlikely to hit the international benchmarks set by previous blockbusters, too. Wonder Woman ended up making $822 million, while Aquaman made just under $1.15 billion. But it should also be noted that Birds of Prey, unlike those films, won't get a Chinese release. That's significant. Wonder Woman, for instance, nearly made $100 million in the People's Republic, while Aquaman grossed a huge $290 million in China.

Though it may underperform at the box office, Birds of Prey has received more critical acclaim than many films in the DCEU. Most reviews on Metacritic are positive, while CNET's Sean Keane decreed it "among the DC Extended Universe's finest movies so far."