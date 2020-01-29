Warner Bros. Pictures

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) seemed to have the odds against it: an all-female anti-hero movie from DC. But judging by Twitter reviews out of early preview screenings, it seems Birds of Prey is, at the very least, a Shazam-like fun time.

"Cathy Yan's #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory," tweeted Millicent Thomas Wednesday. "I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing."

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

The early reactions have been positive across the board, which is common for preview screenings (except when it came to Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker).

"#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs," tweeted Alisha Grauso. "It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely."

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

"So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast," tweeted Meg Downey. "Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some."

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

"Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet," Mike Rougeau tweeted. "Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes??"

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

"#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we've seen in a DC movie," tweeted Erik Davis.

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

"#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN!" tweeted Griffin Schiller.

#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN! A frenetic hyper stylized Harley Quinn comic book come to life (it’s her movie). It’s DC’s Deadpool w/ a dash of Tarantino. COULD NOT get enough of McGregor’s Black Mask; hysterical, eccentric, & deliciously pathetic. A rockin’ kick ass good time! pic.twitter.com/QZ4t95sa7M — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 29, 2020

"#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that's truly something special to witness," Chris Sylvia tweeted.

#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that’s truly something special to witness pic.twitter.com/QGO8nQvwIv — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) January 29, 2020

"It completely washed the taste of "suicide squad" out of my mouth," tweeted Keaton Kilde.

the “birds of prey” embargo has lifted so now i can scream about how absurdly fun it is & the way it completely washed the taste of “suicide squad” out of my mouth



girls and gays, this one’s for us pic.twitter.com/KPAVcIjmnP — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) January 29, 2020

"BIRDS OF PREY mostly entertains, and goes balls-to-the-wall insane in certain scenes, with a fantabulous Margot Robbie performance, great supporting leads, peppy soundtrack, fun action and fast pace," Shaurya Chawla tweeted. "It doesn't *always* work, but there's never a dull moment either. #BirdsofPrey."

BIRDS OF PREY mostly entertains, and goes balls-to-the-wall insane in certain scenes, with a fantabulous Margot Robbie performance, great supporting leads, peppy soundtrack, fun action and fast pace. It doesn't *always* work, but there's never a dull moment either. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/jLsqxKr5Vv — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn (Robbie) after she breaks up with Jared Leto's Joker (like most of the world). Amid hanging with hyenas in bathtubs, Harley lands on the wrong side of Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), a misogynistic gangster. Harley enlists the help of Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to help protect a young woman (Ella Jay Basco) in danger.

This post will be updated as more reactions flock in.