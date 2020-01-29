Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) seemed to have the odds against it: an all-female anti-hero movie from DC. But judging by Twitter reviews out of early preview screenings, it seems Birds of Prey is, at the very least, a Shazam-like fun time.
"Cathy Yan's #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory," tweeted Millicent Thomas Wednesday. "I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing."
The early reactions have been positive across the board, which is common for preview screenings (except when it came to Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker).
"#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs," tweeted Alisha Grauso. "It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely."
"So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast," tweeted Meg Downey. "Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some."
"Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet," Mike Rougeau tweeted. "Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes??"
"#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we've seen in a DC movie," tweeted Erik Davis.
"#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN!" tweeted Griffin Schiller.
"#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that's truly something special to witness," Chris Sylvia tweeted.
"It completely washed the taste of "suicide squad" out of my mouth," tweeted Keaton Kilde.
"BIRDS OF PREY mostly entertains, and goes balls-to-the-wall insane in certain scenes, with a fantabulous Margot Robbie performance, great supporting leads, peppy soundtrack, fun action and fast pace," Shaurya Chawla tweeted. "It doesn't *always* work, but there's never a dull moment either. #BirdsofPrey."
Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn (Robbie) after she breaks up with Jared Leto's Joker (like most of the world). Amid hanging with hyenas in bathtubs, Harley lands on the wrong side of Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), a misogynistic gangster. Harley enlists the help of Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to help protect a young woman (Ella Jay Basco) in danger.
This post will be updated as more reactions flock in.
