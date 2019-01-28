Birds of Prey clip reveals Harley Quinn, Huntress and rest of the cast

We got our first glimpse at Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on Monday, with a feverish clip that reveals all the main characters very quickly indeed.

The footage shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

CheekySneakyPeeky YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

On the villainous side, we get a look at Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, and Chris Messina's Victor Zsasz. The pair's best known in the comics as Batman enemies.

The star of the show, however, is clearly Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, whom we last saw in 2016's Suicide Squad. Robbie also posted a shot of the character's new look on Instagram.

The clip, titled See You Soon, was posted to the YouTube channel CheekySneakyPeeky. It has no Birds of Prey branding, so it's presumably a viral marketing effort by Warner Bros. and we should expect a full teaser trailer soon. We've contacted Warner Bros. for comment.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is being directed by Cathy Yan and hits theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.