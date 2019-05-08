Bird wants $1,299 for an e-scooter you won't have to share

Bird

Renting a Bird scooter won't be your only option for much longer.

The company announced preorders for the new Bird One on Wednesday. The scooter comes in three colors -- jet black, dove white and electric rose -- and costs $1,299.

Some of the Bird One's features include extended battery and protection, a 30-mile travel range on one charge and better durability. You'll also get $100 in ride credits to use with the shared fleet and the ability to track your scooter with the app, as well as anti-theft capabilities through the Bird Hunter Network.

"Given the excitement and demand for our next generation e-scooter, we are also making a limited supply of Bird Ones available to own," Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, said in a release. "Now, whether you want to share, rent, or own, Bird provides an option for everyone."

You don't have to buy the Bird One to enjoy it, though. The company's latest scooter will also join Bird's fleet this summer. Bird didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

If a big purchase isn't for you, Bird e-scooters also offer monthly personal rentals. The plan is $25 for a rental. The company will drop off a scooter wherever you are, ride as much as you like and when it's due back, Bird will pick it up.

Before you invest in an e-scooter, it's also important to take into account potential safety hazards that have come up lately. A recent study from the CDC found that 45% of e-scooter injuries result in head trauma. Of course, this can mostly be remedied by wearing a helmet. Riders have also reported failed throttles and brakes on e-scooters as well, however.

Originally published May 8 at 8:22 a.m. PT.

Update, at 8:44 a.m. PT: Added more details on e-scooter background.