Bird, Lime stop scooter service to protest Uber, Lyft rankings

James Martin

The scooter wars are heating up in Santa Monica.

Bird and Lime temporarily stopped their scooter services in the Southern California city on Tuesday, in protest of the city favoring ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft for a scooter pilot program, according to Curbed Los Angeles.

In a post, Lime says the city of Santa Monica released its recommendation for a scooter pilot program on Friday, which favors Uber and Lyft. The program would let up to four companies operate electric scooters and bikes in the city.

"We feel our work in the Santa Monica community warrants a reconsideration of this recommendation," the post reads.

Lime tweeted about its scooter blackout Tuesday, saying "We've taken our fleet offline until 4:30pm locally in order to rally your support in opposition to the council's recommendation. Don't let a #LifeWithoutScooters be the future. Help City Hall make the right decision + take action right now."

Santa Monica!

We've taken our fleet offline until 4:30pm locally in order to rally your support in opposition to the council's recommendation. Don't let a #LifeWithoutScooters be the future. Help City Hall make the right decision + take action right now: https://t.co/PiuR9pwk4y — Lime (@limebike) August 14, 2018

A Lime user tweeted a screenshot Tuesday showing the company had dubbed it "a day without scooters."

August 14th, 2018: "Today is a day without scooters" in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/U3yPPe0DFN — Juan Matute (@Juan_Matute) August 14, 2018

Dockless scooters appeared almost suddenly in the spring, when companies unleashed them onto streets in places like San Francisco and Los Angeles without getting explicit permission from the cities. In San Francisco, twelve companies are vying for five permits that would let them operate their scooters. In the meantime, they've had to pull their scooters off the streets. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which is issuing the permits, said in June that it would likely take until the end of June to finalize the permits, but it still hasn't done so.

Uber and Lyft don't yet operate scooters.

Bird started in Santa Monica, but its future there is uncertain, given the city planning department's recommendation for the council to give its two pilot program permits to Uber and Lyft.

Bird, Lime, Uber Lyft and Santa Monica city planning didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.