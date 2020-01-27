Bird expands its scooters in Europe and Middle East with Circ acquisition

Bird

Bird's stronghold has been the US, but the scooter company appears to be branching out further into the international market. On Monday, it announced that it acquired the European scooter company Circ, along with getting a new investment of $75 million. That means Bird's scooters will now be available in more than a dozen countries.

Bird was the first company to scatter its vehicles across city streets in the US in 2018. Since then, the electric scooter market has exploded with more than a dozen companies operating around the world. Bird has raised $350 million in investor funding and its biggest competitor, Lime, has raised $765 million and has scooters in roughly 30 countries.

Still, the scooter business is yet to see a profit as the companies deal with the high costs of operating scooters and regulatory battles. Both Bird, Circ and Lime have laid off staff over the last year.

"Investors today are looking for financially disciplined companies with a clear path to profitability," Bird CEO and founder Travis VanderZanden said in a statement. Adding that, with Circ, he likes "their laser focus on treating cities as their number 1 customer and their mindset of prioritizing profitability over growth."

Circ has operations in 12 countries, including Germany, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. With the acquisition of Circ, Bird will add more than 300 employees to its European operations. Bird declined to disclose how much it payed for the company.

Bird also acquired the San Francisco-based electric scooter and moped company Scoot for $25 million in June. Through that deal, Bird was able to nab one of only three permits to operate in San Francisco. Under the terms of the acquisition, Scoot continues to operate as Scoot but as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bird.