Bird Cruiser is a whole new take on a bicycle built for two

Bird

Not a fan of scooters? You can still use Bird.

On Tuesday, the electric scooter company unveiled the Bird Cruiser, a new seated electric vehicle. Bird said it'll roll out this summer as part of its global fleet and gives riders another environmentally friendly option. Ahead of public deployment, the Cruiser will be available in select test markets.

Bird said it would offer more details on where the test markets would be located and pricing in the future.

According to Bird, the new Cruiser will include:

A padded seat that can fit two adults

The option of pedal-assist or peg

Hydraulic disc brakes

A 52V battery

Advanced LCD Matrix Display

A custom motor

20-inch wheels

Industry leading standards in durability and reliability.

"Bird's introduction of shared e-scooters spurred a global phenomenon and mode shift away from cars," Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, said in a release.

The Bird Cruiser is the company's latest in its product line. Last month, Bird announced it would sell electric scooters for $1,299. The Bird One is on preorder and comes in jet black, dove white and electric rose. Some of the features include extended battery life and protection, a 30-mile travel range on one charge and better durability. You'll also get $100 in ride credits to use with the shared fleet and the ability to track your scooter with the app, as well as antitheft capabilities through the Bird Hunter Network.

In April, Bird introduced a new service called "monthly personal rentals." People can sign up for $25 monthly plans and they can ride all they want during that time. The company will just drop off a scooter wherever you are and then pick it back up when you're done. The service is rolling out in San Francisco and Barcelona.

Originally published June 4 at 8:59 a.m. PT.

Update, at 9:08 a.m. PT: Added comment from Bird and background details.

Now playing: Watch this: The newest Lime scooters beef up for safety at CES 2019