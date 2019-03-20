Bird Box sequel is coming, so take off your blindfolds

Netflix

Have you been wondering what happened to Malorie (Sandra Bullock) and Girl and Boy -- er, Olympia and Tom -- after the end of Bird Box?

You can soon find out. Josh Malerman, the author of the 2014 novel that inspired the popular Netflix movie, confirmed to Esquire that he is writing a sequel. The new book is called Malorie, and it'll be published Oct. 1.

Unless you've been blindfolded for all of 2019, you probably know the plotline. In the world of Bird Box, mysterious creatures drive anyone who looks at them insane, leading Bullock's character to attempt to raise two children who can never go outside without blindfolds.

Don't expect a focus on the kids Malorie guides to safety, though. As the title implies, it's all about her.

"As much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn't their story," Malerman told Esquire. "The Bird Box world is Malorie's story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better."

The little family seemed to have found sanctuary at a former school for the visually impaired at the end of the novel and movie, but come on, that can't last.

"They've left there," Malerman said. "(The new setting is) similar in that they're trying to make things work. It's not like it opens with them in paradise.

But those creepy, insanity-producing creatures we never quite got to see will be back.

"I will say this: We get to know both Malorie and the creatures better," Malerman says.

There's no word on whether the sequel will become a movie, but considering how well the first one did, we're guessing Netflix will take off the blindfolds and see its way to greenlighting a second film.