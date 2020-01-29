Bioshock: The Collection is free to play on PlayStation Plus in February

Enlarge Image 2K Games

December brought great news: a fourth Bioshock game is in development. January brings even more Bioshock blessings, at least for PlayStation 4 owners. Bioshock: The Collection is coming to PlayStation Plus in February -- meaning it's free to download and play for those who subscribe to Sony's online gaming platform.

Bioshock: The Collection features remastered versions of Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite, all of which were released on the PC, Xbox 360 and PS3. If you've played these games but skipped on the remasters when The Collection launched in 2016, this is definitely the time to dive back into Rapture and Columbia (literally, in the case of former).

Never experienced Bioshock? Play. These. Games.

Perhaps the only good reason to miss out on playing The Collection for free in February is if you're keen to play it on the go: The Collection, a ratings leak suggests, is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service that grants PS4 owners the ability to play games online, and also provides discounts in the PlayStation Store as well as a selection of free games each month. Also available on PlayStation Plus in February is 2014's Sims 4 and 2018's Firewall Zero Hour.

Though a fourth Bioshock title was announced in December, don't expect to play it any time soon. Cloud Chamber, the 2K-backed studio behind the title, said the game will be developed over the next several years. Ken Levine, the director of Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite, is sadly not attached to the project. He's busy at his own studio, Ghost Story Games, developing a yet-to-be revealed title of his own.