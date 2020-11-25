Biolite's portable firepit is only $188 for Black Friday

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Brooklyn-based Biolite makes LED lights, headlamps and camping stoves, as well as a portable FirePit that also doubles as a hibachi style grill. , no coupon code required.

The FirePit, which normally costs $250 and is on our list of best firepits of 2020, is down to $188, a saving of $62. Weighing just under 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and measuring 27 by 13 by 15.8 inches (about 69 by 33 by 40 centimeters), the FirePit relatively long and narrow. However, it holds more wood than you'd think, with a capacity for up to four standard firewood logs.

In FirePit mode, you lower the fuel rack to the bottom of the pit, but can raise the rack and add charcoal for grilling (an included grill grate sits over the top). The grill lit up in less than 5 minutes, and was fully burning in less than 10.

The FirePit has a couple of signature features, namely patented airflow technology that you can control via an app on your iOS or Android phone using Bluetooth and an "X-Ray" mesh body that allows you see the flames through the grill from any angle. Battery life for the airflow is good, with up to 24 hours at the low setting, 10 hours on medium and 5 hours on high. I mainly kept it on medium but if you want to stoke the flames, give it a few minutes on high. The airflow technology also helps create an almost smoke-free fire.

The FirePit's legs fold up when you want to take the grill on the go and a cover is included. It's also worth noting that the remaining ash was easy to clear from the grill, thanks to a sliding door on the bottom. I put a paper bag underneath the grill and pushed the ash into the hole, emptying into the bag.

In all, this is a good little fire pit for someone who doesn't want (or can't have) a permanent fire pit always sitting out on your patio. You can store it in a basement and bring it out as needed -- and also take it on the road with you.