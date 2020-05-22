Binge your favorite movies on Memorial Day weekend with 99 cent rentals

Fandango Now

How are you going to spend your long weekend? If you want to pop some homemade popcorn and run a movie marathon, here's a way to watch some of the hottest new films without spending more than a few dollars. Fandango Now is holding its own "Mega Movie Weekend" by putting hundreds of its .

The movies aren't organized by price, so there's no link you can click to see just the 99 cent movies, for example. But if you're looking for bargains, here's a little trick: From the Mega Movie Weekend page, click Explore All to zoom in on one of the categories, like Mega Movie Weekend Recent Hits or Mega Movie Weekend Fan Favorites. Now you can hover your mouse over each film to see the rental price.

There are some really interesting picks even at the 99 cent level. The amazing murder mystery Knives Out is a 99 cent rental in 4K UHD, as is Lady Bird (in HD) and the gripping documentary Blackfish.

Bonus movies: Happy birthday to The Shining

While you're browsing for something to watch this weekend, let me point out that Saturday is the 40th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining, based, of course, on Stephen King's classic novel. To celebrate, Fandango Now has rounded up a complete collection of Kubrick and King movies. Rental and purchase prices vary; hover over each film to see what it costs. Or just watch The Shining, which you can rent for $4 in 4K UHD.

