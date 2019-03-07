CNET también está disponible en español.

Binge Marvel movies this weekend in honor of Captain Marvel

Netflix is the place to be for some heroes at home.

thanos-titan-marvel-infinity-war

Behold! The most powerful fist pump in the universe. 

 Marvel

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You've got about a week left before the newest installment of Arrested Development hits Netflix. Get caught up with all the previous seasons and work on your chicken impressions. Coo-coo-ca-cha. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy: 

Marvel at marvelous Marvel movies

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

