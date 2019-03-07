Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You've got about a week left before the newest installment of Arrested Development hits Netflix. Get caught up with all the previous seasons and work on your chicken impressions. Coo-coo-ca-cha.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Marvel at marvelous Marvel movies
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Captain Marvel a soaring tale of self-discovery with a '90s riff: The first female-led Marvel movie subverts superhero tropes in the best possible way.
Everything we know about the last season of Game of Thrones: Winter is coming, but until then we're left with reports and juicy rumors.
Discuss: Binge Marvel movies this weekend in honor of Captain Marvel
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.