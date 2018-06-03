Binge Doctor Who on iPlayer ahead of Jodie Whittaker's debut

As the countdown begins to Jodie Whittaker's first adventure, Doctor Who is returning to iPlayer. Every episode since the revival in 2005 will be available on the BBC's online streaming service today.

That means you can marathon the adventures of Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, including Christmas specials and the 50th anniversary starring John Hurt. The mini-episode starring Paul McGann is also included. And it's all free, right up to season 10 and the most recent episode Twice Upon a Time.

Seasons 1-9 of nu-Who are also available for a fee on Netflix.

Sadly, since last year's closure of the online BBC Store, there's no way for UK viewers to cheaply or easily binge the entire run of the original programme going back to 1963. When are you going to bring that to iPlayer, Auntie Beeb?

Lucky American fans can watch all 26 seasons of classic Who, as well as various other iconic British shows, on the US-based streaming service Britbox. And the classic series has also streamed on Twitch.

Doctor Who returns in the Autumn with Whittaker in charge of the Tardis and new showrunner Chris Chibnall calling the shots.