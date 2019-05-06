Billy Porter wins Met Gala fashion fest as he's carried in a litter

Actor and singer Billy Porter stole the show at Monday's Met Gala in New York when he entered draped in gold and carried on a black velvet couch by six shirtless litter-bearers, also wearing gold. It was a memorable moment.

Vogue described Porter's outfit, made by The Blonds, as, "a bejeweled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings, a 24-karat gold headpiece, as well as custom gold-leaf Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and fine jewels by Andreoli and Oscar Heyman." So just your everyday casual Monday wear.

The look immediately lent itself to some good memes. "Me entering class even knowing I'm late," one person wrote.

lady gaga: I will without a doubt have the most extra #MetGala entrance



billy porter: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/HfhdDNYH3H — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) May 6, 2019

Hold on. Billy Porter just ended it all. Everyone else go home. Immediately. https://t.co/K26NvLFeSS — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 6, 2019

Why do people keep walking the carpet after Billy Porter? It’s done, boo ✨ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UQNRX98DTp — Ms Millenial (@AListMillenial) May 6, 2019

when you see billy porter pic.twitter.com/Oa5W3aEvAg — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 6, 2019

Billy Porter has been a blessing every day of his life and I am so grateful. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) May 6, 2019

The theme of this year's Met Gala, aka the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is Camp: Notes on Fashion. Porter told Variety his interpretation of the theme. "Camp means irreverence," he said. "Camp means as hugely over-the-top and grand and what some may feel is ridiculous and silly, and embracing all of those creative impulses inside us that very often are squelched."

Porter, star of the FX show Pose, made headlines at the 2019 Academy Awards for wearing a tuxedo dress.